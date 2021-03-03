Jahmil French, 'Degrassi: The Next Generation' Actor, Dead at 29

✖

Jahmil French, who starred on Degrassi: The Next Generation, has reportedly died at the age of 29, per a statement issued to NBC's TODAY Show. "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of a dear friend and client Jahmil French," his agent said. "He will be remembered by many for his passion for the arts, his commitment to his craft, and his vibrant personality. I ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."

Since the news of his death emerged, several celebrities, including Christina Milian, have paid tribute to the late actor on social media. French starred as Dave Turner in the Canadian teen drama. Most recently, he appeared as Dante Sands on the Netflix series Soundtrack, in which he starred alongside Milian. On French's last Instagram post, which he published on Jan. 18, Milian commented in order to pay her respects. She wrote, "You will be missed. [crying emoji] Rest peacefully King."

As Entertainment Tonight Canada notes, several of French's Degrassi: The Next Generation co-stars have spoken out about his death. Annie Clark posted a video on Twitter in which French showed off all of his dance moves. Clark wrote that she was "heartbroken" to hear about her former co-star's passing. She noted that she wanted to post this video of French in order to show him when he was "full of energy and fun." Clark ended her caption by writing that French was a "true talent and a great friend" and that he will be dearly missed.

Heartbroken over the loss of our friend Jahmil French. This video is how I’ll always think of him. So full of energy and fun. He was always dancing. A true talent and a great friend. We will all miss you so much Jahmil 💔 pic.twitter.com/hgKibZ1h1j — Annie Clark (@anniejclark) March 2, 2021

Melinda Shankar, who played Alli Bhandari on Degrassi: The Next Generation, the love interest of French's character, also took to social media in order to pay tribute to the late star. She posted a slideshow of photos of herself and French, including more than a couple of throwback snaps from their Degrassi days. She wrote, alongside the slideshow, "@jahmilfrench you will always hold such a special place in my heart. Thank you for being one of the most talented, compassionate, kindest, funniest friends I have. You were so loved. Sharing some of my fav pics over the years to highlight his bright light. I’ll miss our dance offs. #Bhandurner forever."

Shankar also paid tribute to French on Twitter. She posted a couple of photos of him and wrote that she is "so grateful for memories and deep convos with you. She added, "Thank you for sharing your gift with the world. I just hope you knew how loved you were." At this time, French's cause of death has not yet been revealed.