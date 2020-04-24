‘Dead to Me’ Season 2: Fans Can Barely Wait for Premiere After New Trailer Drops
Season 2 of the acclaimed series Dead to Me is set to return on May 8, and after Netflix dropped a new trailer on Friday, fans of the acclaimed dark comedy couldn't be more excited. As it indicates, the lives of Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) are about to get even more entangled. And, of course, dangerous.
Picking up from the bloody aftermath of the shocking Season 1 finale, Jen and Judy now struggling to keep their collection of secrets buried. Not to mention all the evidence that keeps accruing. However, things get even more complicated when Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) shows up to investigate. It also features an appearance or two from James Marsden, which was previously speculated about, given how things turned out the last go-round.
Dead to Me was created by Liz Feldman, first premiering on Netflix back in June of 2019, which hooked in both fans and critics, boasting an 86 percent "fresh" rating among critics and a 94 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. It was renewed for a second season later that same month, and first announced the May 8 premiere earlier in April. With Season 2 only days away, the show's viewers are beside themselves with anticipation.
Dead to Me Season 2 premieres May 8. For those that need to catch up before the premiere, Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix anytime.