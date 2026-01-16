‘Days of Our Lives’ Reportedly Shakes Up Cast With Four Departures

Days of Our Lives is shaking up the cast.

The Daily Mail reports that the long-running sudser has cut four of its young cast members.

“It was a New Year bloodbath at Days of Our Lives this month as the cast returned from a Christmas hiatus,” an insider shared. “Four cast members were immediately let go. Carson Boatman, Raven Bowens, Ashley Puzemis, and Leo Howard were given their walking papers in a shock move as soon as the show resumed taping after the holidays. Days decided they needed to switch things up. All four actors were let go last week, within a day of getting back from the show’s holiday hiatus. They were totally blindsided, especially Carson, who was in the middle of renegotiating a new contract.”

Boatman joined as golden boy Johnny DiMera in 2021, taking over the role from Aaron and Griffin Kunitz, who were the last ones to play the character, introduced in 2007, from 2009 to 2014. Johnny is married to Chanel Dupree-DiMera (Bowens), daughter of Jackée Harry’s no-nonsense Mayor Paulina Price. Like Boatman, Bowens joined Days in 2021, replacing Precious Way, who had briefly played the role.

Reformed bad girl Holly Jonas was introduced in 2016, initially played by Cara and Sienna Gwartz. Puzemis has been portraying Holly, daughter of Nicole Walker and the late Daniel Jonas, since 2023. And since that time, Holly has been dating the boy-next-door, Tate Donavan (Howard). The character was introduced in 2016, with Howard taking over the role in 2024.

“While we don’t comment on individual contracts or casting decisions,” a Days of Our Lives spokesperson said in a statement to Soaps. “We have tremendous respect and appreciation for the actors who bring these characters to life. What may seem sudden is part of long-range storytelling decisions. Our goal is to balance the show’s rich history with where we’re headed creatively. Due to our long tape-to-air gap, any changes won’t be on screen for some time.”

According to TVLine, it’s unknown when the actors’ final episodes will be, but it’s possible there will be at least nine months left, given the fact that the show’s shooting schedule is pretty advanced. It’s also anyone’s guess as to how these beloved characters will be written off and whether they will be seen again in the future, but for now, fans will just have to wait and see.

In a statement to The Daily Mail about his exit, Boatman expressed, “I have nothing but love and respect for everyone over there from top to bottom. The closing of this chapter is bittersweet for me as I’ve cherished every moment spent walking those halls and on the sound stages. A lot of tears and a lot of laughter have been spilled on all those sets by so many people, including myself. I am genuinely so excited to see what the future holds for me, as well as the show.”