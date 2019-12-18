‘Daybreak’ Canceled by Netflix After Just 1 Season

Netflix’s post-apocalyptic teen dramedy Daybreak has been canceled after just one season. Series co-creator Aron Coleite announced the news to fans in a statement shared to Twitter Monday night. The cancellation came less than two months after the series premiered on the streamer and comes amid the ongoing streaming wars.

I don’t even know how to say this, so we prepared a small statement. Love you all. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/rKXWxuaaFh — Aron Coleite (@AronColeite) December 17, 2019

“We learned last week that Daybreak will not be returning for a second season. We’re so sorry we couldn’t share it with you sooner but also grateful that we got to hang out in these last few live tweet sessions with all of you,” Coleite’s statement reads. “Thank you for picking up what we put down, for running with it in all of your amazing, weird, monstrous ways and for being such an important part of this show and our experience making it.”

“No one is as heartbroken as we are that we can’t share more of this ride with you,” the statement continued. “But we’re so grateful to have gotten to bring it this far.”

Based on Brian Ralph’s comicbook series of the same name, Daybreak, which follows a group of teenage survivors as they navigate a post-apocalyptic world full of zombies and Mad Max-style gangs, gained a loyal fanbase following its Oct. 24 debut. Many of those fans took to social media after news of the cancellation broke.

“I’m so ffff over networks cancelling really GOOD shows like [Daybreak],” one fan of the series reacted. “Look, even if shows don’t take off & become a hit straight away, take a risk. You have to learn to seize stuff when it is GOOD & let it come into its own, become a cult classic. GOOD shows will build momentum.”

“Sad to hear [Daybreak] isn’t returning to [Netflix],” another person tweeted. “This is a slow burn series that will have a ton of followers over the next year, and I hope Netflix reconsiders…”

“I just found out [Daybreak] is not gonna have a second season. [Netflix] CARE TO EXPLAIN??” a third wrote.

Daybreak stars Colin Ford, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Sophie Simnett, Austin Crute, Cody Kearsley, Jeanté Godlock, Gregory Kasyan, Krysta Rodriguez, and Matthew Broderick.

The series joins a slew of other series to be cancelled at Netflix in recent months, including the highly controversial axings of Anne With an E earlier this month and The OA in August, the latter of which prompted hunger strikes.

Season 1 of Daybreak is available for streaming on Netflix.