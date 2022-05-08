'Dawson's Creek' Leaves Netflix, and Fans Are Very Upset

Netflix suffered a huge blow this week with the loss of Dawson's Creek — one of the most popular licensed shows in its catalog. The show hit all the right notes of nostalgia and interest for binge-watchers and re-watchers, but it was only on Netflix for about a year and a half. With its removal came a fresh wave of outrage at Netflix.

Dawson's Creek disappeared from Netflix on May 1 to the dismay of fans everywhere. As some fans have since discovered, it is still available on Hulu, HBO Max and digital stores, but that didn't ease the sting for those who were in the middle of a binge on Netflix. The show is an iconic 90s property and has seen a resurgence in popularity over the last few years. With the recent waves of bad press against Netflix, this was another major setback.

For better or worse, outcry against Netflix in cases like these can fuel some of the best memes and sarcastic posts the internet has to offer. Here's a look at what Dawson's Creek fans are saying about this latest betrayal.