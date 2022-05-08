'Dawson's Creek' Leaves Netflix, and Fans Are Very Upset

By Michael Hein

Netflix suffered a huge blow this week with the loss of Dawson's Creek — one of the most popular licensed shows in its catalog. The show hit all the right notes of nostalgia and interest for binge-watchers and re-watchers, but it was only on Netflix for about a year and a half. With its removal came a fresh wave of outrage at Netflix.

Dawson's Creek disappeared from Netflix on May 1 to the dismay of fans everywhere. As some fans have since discovered, it is still available on Hulu, HBO Max and digital stores, but that didn't ease the sting for those who were in the middle of a binge on Netflix. The show is an iconic 90s property and has seen a resurgence in popularity over the last few years. With the recent waves of bad press against Netflix, this was another major setback.

For better or worse, outcry against Netflix in cases like these can fuel some of the best memes and sarcastic posts the internet has to offer. Here's a look at what Dawson's Creek fans are saying about this latest betrayal.

Cancellation

As with so many other Netflix alterations, this one had some fans vowing to cancel their subscription to the streamer. Many wrote that this was the final straw after all of Netflix's recent bad press.

Realization

Many fans did not see this removal coming and they were devastated when they realized what had happened. Some even tagged Netflix in their tweets demanding an explanation.

Alternatives

Dawson's Creek has left Netflix, but in the U.S. it is still available to stream on both Hulu and HBO Max. However, fans still had gripes about those options -- for example, many use Hulu's lowest-tier membership plan which imposes ads where Netflix does not.

Sprint to the Finish

Other fans knew that the show was leaving Netflix ahead of time and they hurried through the final few days of their binge-watch.

Rewatch Value

A few fans noted that they had tried to rewatch Dawson's Creek while it was on Netflix but had found that it didn't hold up as well as they had expected. Of course, comments like this generated a lot of controversy in some places.

Music

When Dawson's Creek was first added to Netflix, fans criticized the streamer for licensing the show without licensing all of the original music. The music had just recently been updated at the time it left Netflix, which added insult to injury in some eyes.

Unfinished

Of course, no one was more upset about this removal than the fans who were in the middle of a binge-watch and had not yet finished.

