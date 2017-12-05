Netflix Fires Danny Masterson Amid Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

Danny Masterson has been fired from the original Netflix series The Ranch following multiple claims of sexual assault.

“As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch. [Monday] was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him,” Netflix said in a statement.

Masterson will still appear in the second half of season two, due out on Netflix on Dec. 15, and could return for parts of the previously announced third season as the streaming giant writes him out of the Ashton Kutcher comedy. It’s unclear if another actor will be brought in to make up for the void.

Masterson’s firing comes a day after the news broke that a Netflix executive said Netflix “doesn’t believe” the alleged victims’ claims against Masterson. Netflix confirmed to The HuffPost that Global Kids Content Director Andy Yeatman made the comments, which they called “careless” and “uninformed.”

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating at least three of the four claims of sexual assault made against Masterson.

Public outrage against Masteron’s continued role on the series gained momentum in recent weeks. As of Monday, a petition calling for Netflix to cancel The Ranch had earned support from more than 38,000 people.

One of Masterson’s accusers, Chrissie Carnell Bixler, spoke out against Netflix last month.

“I was sick when I read Netflix’s statement on continuing with The Ranch and continuing their working relationship with a man who has violently raped and abused so many women,” Bixler told the The Daily Beast. “Four months after the story broke and the LAPD confirmed a criminal investigation, Netflix ordered another season of The Ranch.”

Bixler, like Masterson, is a member of the Church of Scientology, and the alleged victim claims the Church warned her and other women to keep quiet about their accusations against the actor.

Netflix’s reaction to Masterson’s sexual harassment allegations is in stark contrast to how they handled Kevin Spacey. The House of Cards actor was fired after multiple men came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct. The show’s final season is continuing without him. Netflix also severed professional ties with comedian Louis C.K. immediately after he was accused of sexual misconduct last month.