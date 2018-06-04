Danny Masterson Footage From ‘The Ranch’ Released by Netflix

Netflix’s The Ranch is returning for season 3 (or “part 5”) on June 15 — in what will be Danny Masterson‘s final episodes on the show.

The streaming service released footage from Masterson’s final moments on The Ranch Monday in an official trailer for part 5 of the original sitcom. See the trailer revealed exclusively on Entertainment Weekly in the video above.

The new batch of episodes features a pregnancy, marriage proposal, financial woes and a wildfire that threatens the entire family.

Masterson was written off the show following sexual assault allegations by multiple women. Following his Netflix firing in December, he was dropped by his talent agency (United Talent Agency), despite being highly regarded for his role in The Ranch.

Masterson is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department for at least three of the claims of sexual assault, although he maintains his innocence.

“Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit,” Masterson said in a statement in December. “I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all.”

Accusations against Masterson went public in March 2017 when journalist Tony Ortega published a series of documents on his site, The Underground Bunker. His research highlighted evidence that showed the accusing women, who, like Masterson, were Scientologists, claimed they were pressured by the Church of Scientology not to go public with their accusations or to contact police.

Accuser Chrissie Carnell-Bixler publicly blasted Netflix after it initially continued to work with Masterson following the swift firing of Kevin Spacey and Louis C.K. over similar claims. Netflix fired Masterson days later.

He issued a statement pushing back against Netflix’s decision and the allegations in question.

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch,” Masterson told the Huffington Post. “From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current political climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all.”

Though the LAPD have been investigating the claims against Masterson, no charges have been filed.

Masterson’s final episodes will be available to stream starting June 15. Netflix announced part 5’s release date came with the streaming service’s monthly release calendar in May.

Masterson’s role was not recast and he has not been formally replaced. However, Parenthood alum Dax Shepard has been cast in a recurring role of the sitcom. His character is expected to partially fill the void left by Masterson’s exit.