Danny Masterson Appeared at ‘The Ranch’ Wrap Party Despite Firing

Danny Masterson may have been booted from The Ranch after production on Part 5 (the first half of Season 3) was completed, but he is apparently still welcome among friends. As a report from The Blast points out, the 43-year-old actor, who has been accused of multiple sexual assaults, Masterson was among the cast and crew members that were present at the show’s wrap party on May 4. The celebration marked the show’s end, as Season 4 will be its last.

The Blast’s sources said that Masterson was “welcomed with open arms” at the party, which was held at Hollywood-based sports bar The Parlor. They also note that “the crew has fully supported the star” despite the heavy accusations levied against him.

It is unclear who exactly was at the venue with Masterson, but the reports notes that both Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis were present at the bash. Kutcher was Masterson’s on-screen brother on The Ranch, and both members of the couple starred with Masterson on That ’70s Show. A photo posted with the story also shows Sam Elliott, who plays the father of Masterson’s character, appearing at the celebration.

Masterson was fired from the Netflix series in December 2017 after a slew of sexual assault accusations against him surfaced. Masterson denied the allegations and was upset about Netflix’s decision.

“As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch,” a Netflix spokesperson told media on Dec. 5, 2017. “Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him.”

Masterson wrote in a statement afterward, “I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch. From Day 1, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one.

“In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all. In the meantime, I want to express my gratitude to the cast and crew that I’ve worked so closely with over the past three seasons. I wish them nothing but success. I am also so thankful to the fans that have supported me and continue to do so.”

Masterson’s controversy has been stirred up in recent weeks, as some of his accusers have alleged that he and his fellow members of the Church of Scientology have been stalking them. There have also been recent allegations that Masterson’s membership in the church has also stalled a criminal investigation into the initial allegations.

Photo Credit: Greg Gayne/Netflix