Cryptic ‘Black Mirror’ Trailer Gives Netflix Viewers First Look at ‘Bandersnatch’ Movie

Netflix is taking fans back to the ’80s in the first trailer for new Netflix film Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

On Thursday, the streaming giant released the first trailer for the long-speculated film installment in the sci-fi anthology series created by Charlie Brooker, giving fans their first look at Bandersnatch, which is being billed as a Black Mirror event.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, the first Black Mirror project to be labeled a film, will premiere on Netlix on Friday, Dec. 28.

Set in the 1980s, Bandersnatch follows Stefan, portrayed by Dunkirk alum Fionn Whitehead, “a young programmer begins to question reality as he adapts a sprawling fantasy novel into a video game and soon faces a mind-mangling challenge.”

The trailer opens with Stefan talking about the “vivid dreams” he keeps having as he takes red-and-yellow capsules.

“We’re gonna be a hit factory! Like Motown, but for computer games,” a man tells Stefan. “Bandersnatch — it’s an adventure game based on the book,” the man continues, with fans soon learning that the author of the book, Jerome F. Davies, “went cuckoo and cut his wife’s head off.”

“When it’s a concept piece, a bit of madness is what you need,” Stefan is told by a second man before he flushes his medicine and begins work on the game.

Set to the beat of Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s “Relax,” the trailer goes on to show pieces of Stefan’s journey as he immerses himself in his work, with a woman on his TV screen stating that “your fate has been dictated — you’re not in control.”

Along with Whitehead, the cast also includes Will Poulter, Craig Parkinson, Alice Lowe and Asim Chaudhry, with the installment helmed by returning Black Mirror director David Slade.

Prior to the premiere of the trailer, fans had already begun to speculate that Bandersnatch would be an upcoming installment of the popular series. The speculation first began after a since-deleted tweet from an official Netflix account listed the premiere date for the title, then believed to just be an episode in the fifth season, as Friday, Dec. 28.

Last week, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch received an official listing on Netflix that was labeled “A Netflix Film” and boasted the synopsis “Be right back.”

Up until the release of the trailer, however, Netflix had declined to comment on or confirm Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, making the trailer the first official confirmation.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch will be available for streaming on Friday, Dec. 28.