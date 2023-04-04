'Cruel Intentions' TV Show Is Finally Happening

Hollywood's determination to make a TV series based on the 1999 film Cruel Intentions is finally getting some results. Amazon Studios put in an eight-episode order for the latest attempt, with production already underway in Toronto. NBC once attempted to bring Cruel Intentions to the small screen, but that did not work out, much to Sarah Michelle Gellar's relief.

The new series was put in development for Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service. However, sources told TVLine that it could be moved to Prime Video, which Amazon Prime subscribers pay to access. Reps for Freevee and Prime Video did not comment.

Cruel Intentions was written and directed by Roger Kumble as a modern take on Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' novel Les Liaisons dangereuses (Dangerous Liaisons) set in New York City, among rich high school students. Gellar and Ryan Phillippe played step-siblings Kathryn Merteuil and Sebastian Valmont, who wagered on Sebastian's attempts to seduce Annette Hargrove (Reese Witherspoon), the daughter of the head of their prep school. Selma Blair also starred. The movie was a box office success, grossing $75.9 million.

The new Amazon version will shift the setting to Washington, D.C. There, a brutal hazing incident threatens all of Greek Life at an elite college. Two ruthless step-siblings will do anything to preserve their reputations and keep the system going, even if it means seducing the vice president's daughter. Phoebe Fisher (Euphoria) and Sara Goodman (Gossip Girl) are writing the pilot. Neal H. Moritz, who produced the original film, is one of the executive producers.

The first attempt to bring Cruel Intentions to television started the same year the movie came out. In 1999, Fox ordered a prequel series called Manchester Prep. Although the show never aired, the already-produced episodes were edited together and released as the direct-to-video movie Cruel Intentions 2 in 2001. (A direct-to-video sequel titled Cruel Intentions 3, with no connection to the previous films, was released in 2004.)

In 2016, NBC ordered a pilot set 16 years after the original film, with Gellar back as Kathryn. NBC didn't give the project a series order and no other network swopped in to save it. Amazon began developing its take in October 2021.

In October 2022, Gellar told The New York Times she was "grateful" the NBC project was scrapped because she felt a Cruel Intentions series belonged on a streaming platform instead of broadcast television. "[It was] not a good fit [for NBC]," she told the Times, "I don't know. That was a whole crazy time. Nothing against NBC, but Cruel Intentions is straight streaming. On the first day, I was like, 'This isn't working.' It's just not a network show. And if it is a network show, it's not my Cruel Intentions. So, I was actually grateful."