‘Cruel Intentions’ TV Show Coming, But Major Changes Will Be Made

Cruel Intentions is coming to the small screen. The Hollywood Reporter notes that a television series based on the film adaptation of the popular 1990s phenomenon is in the works. The news comes five years after NBC tried their hand at a sequel to the 1999 film, which was set to include the film’s original writer-director – as well as the duo behind the musical update. The show is coming to the streaming platform IMDb TV.

One of the movie’s original producers, Neal Moritz, is part of the new show. Per IMDb TV, the show revolves around “two ruthless step-siblings who will do anything to stay on top — in this case, of the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington, D.C. college. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they’ll do whatever’s necessary to preserve their power and reputations — even seduce the daughter of the vice president of the United States.”

NBC’s drama was set for 2017. The project came at a standstill due to licensing issues. Sources alleged at the time that NBC’s decision to pass in the end was due to an overload of shows they were focused on for the season.

The original 1999 film stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair. The story chronicled two step-siblings (Gellar and Phillippe) attending an elite Manhattan prep school who make a bet to deflower the new headmaster’s daughter (Witherspoon). It grossed $76 million worldwide by the end of its theatrical run. A prequel and sequel were released in 2000 and 2004, respectively. A jukebox musical premiered in 2015.

The film received mixed reviews from critics. Many of whom were not sold on the sexual content of the storyline. “If “Cruel Intentions” is all about teen-age sex, it isn’t especially sexy,” a New York Times review reads. It also notes the films extreme dramatic antics, writing, “The movie’s tone veers uncertainly between comedy and soap opera.”