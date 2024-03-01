'Criminal Record' Star Cush Jumbo Announces Exciting Season 2 News

More Criminal Record is on the way. Via Deadline, star Cush Jumbo confirmed that a second season of the Apple TV+ series is happening when asked by Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in regards to Season 2. "There will be, yeah," Jumbo shared. An official renewal has yet to be made, but confirmation from Jumbo herself is more than enough and is actually even better than just a random announcement from the streamer.

Criminal Record premiered in January, and the eight-episode season had its finale on Feb. 21. The crime thriller, which also stars Peter Capaldi, follows two detectives who clash on an old murder case after an anonymous phone call draws them to it. Zoë Wanamaker, Charlie Creed-Miles, Cathy Tyson, Stephen Campbell Moore, and Shaun Dooley star in the Apple TV+ drama as well, which was created and written by Paul Rutman. He serves as executive producer along with Capaldi, Jumbo, and Elaine Collins.

A second season of Criminal Record would not be surprising. The series has received generally positive reviews and has an 89 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Since the finale did just drop, it might still be a while until Apple TV+ gives the official announcement. Although the streamer did recently renew sci-fi series Invasion, the renewal came several months after the Season 2 finale, which dropped in October. It's possible the same could happen with Criminal Record, but at least fans know this time that a second season is definitely happening.

Meanwhile, Apple TV+ doesn't have as bad of a track record with cancellations as Netflix, but the streamer has still had its fair share over the months. Apple TV+ surprisingly canceled musical comedy Schmigadoon!, star-studded Central Park, basketball drama Swagger, and all-star series The Afterparty, even after a teaser for Season 3. Since Cush Jumbo has confirmed that Season 2 of Criminal Record is in the works, fans luckily won't have to worry about any crushing disappointment. All they have to wait for now is when Apple TV+ will make the official announcement and, of course, when it will premiere.

Hopefully a formal announcement and more information about Season 2 of Criminal Record is released soon. In the meantime, fans can watch all eight episodes of the thriller on Apple TV+ now and see just why it deserves a second season.