‘Cowboy Bebop’ Netflix Adaptation Halted 7 to 9 Months After John Cho Set Injury

The highly-anticipated adaptation of Cowboy Bebop will have to wait a while according to Deadline. Actor John Cho was injured on set, requiring surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation period, delaying production on the series for close to a year.

According to Deadline, Cho’s injury is being described as a “freak accident” that occurred during the last take of a “well-rehearsed” routine. The knee injury will require surgery for Cho and he has flown back to Los Angeles from the set in New Zealand to undergo such a procedure.

Deadline adds that the injury will require “extensive rehabilitation” and Netflix has chosen to stick with Cho as their lead actor, opting to delay production between 7 and 9 months.

“Our thoughts are with John and he has our complete support as he recuperates from this injury,” a spokesperson for Netflix told Deadline.

BREAKING: Netflix’s COWBOY BEBOP series shuts down after star JOHN CHO suffers injury while rehearsing a stunt that will require surgery and a lengthy rehab period. Netflix could’ve recast the role, but they’re willing to wait until late spring/early summer for him to recover. — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) October 18, 2019

Jeff Sneider reported a similar sentiment on Twitter, echoing Deadline‘s points.

According to Deadline, the series was already a few episodes into production when the accident occurred and the streamer had marked the start of production with a behind-the-scenes video featuring the cast and the corgi playing data dog Ein in the series.

Netflix’s decision earned some praise from fans online, especially with production being so early and leaving a window to recast the role open.

“Hope John Cho gets well soon and respect to Netflix for not recasting the role and instead allowing Cho time to heal before returning to the role,” one fan wrote.

“First Ruby Rose gets a injury that require surgery, and now John Cho the directors and the stunt coordinator are responsible for the safety of the cast, clearly somebody isn’t doing their job,” another wrote. “I hope Ruby and John have a speedy recovery and no long-lasting complications.”

“Bummer news. Best wishes to John Cho,” a third wrote. “He’s a real talent and I’m excited to see him as Spike in Bebop. It will be worth the wait.”

Cowboy Bebop is an adaptation of the iconic anime series produced by Sunrise and is a joint-production under the Tomorrow Studios banner between Sunrise, ITV Studios, Midnight Radio, writer Chris Yost.

Yost is writing the series based on the anime that produced 26 episodes in 1998 and airing on Adult Swim even today. The stakes are high in terms of fan appreciation and the treatment of an iconic IP, so Netflix’s decision over the injury is promising that they’re at least treating the show with kid gloves.

Hopefully Cho will see a speedy recovery.