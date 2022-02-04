Cookie Monster Talks Wildly ‘Fun’ Audible Original ‘Sesame Street Podcast With Foley & Friends’ (Exclusive)

Sesame Street‘s sweetest and furriest new monster Foley is back for another season of her wildly popular, family-friendly Audible Original podcast The Sesame Street Podcast With Foley & Friends. The Sound-Maker Monster, best known for creating amazingly realistic sounds with her voice, welcomes a slew of Sesame Street friends in the educational, kid-centered series guiding fans through everyday topics like instruments, firefighters, dinosaur dance parties and even names! One of Foley’s Sesame Street friends making an appearance on the show — now in its sophomore season — is the one and only Cookie Monster, who told PopCulture.com exclusively that Foley makes the show all the more fun and unique thanks to her being a “terrific listener.”



“You know, that important when you a host. She can make any kind of sounds with her voice. So she like a natural for a podcast, you know?” Cookie Monster told PopCulture of the iconic Sesame Street series’ first official podcast. “She like the ultimate Foley artist, you know? Hence the name Foley. Yeah. She can sound like a kitty cat, or like a race car. She sound like cookie crunching.”



The series, which was born out of the pandemic last year, also features Foley’s sidekick Mikee the Microphone. With episodes featuring original songs, games, plenty of jokes and lessons for unending fun and learning, Cookie Monster admits the best part is getting to spend time with his friends who frequent the show, including Elmo, Abby Cadabby and Grover. “Oh, well, it’s so much fun on the podcast because we get to play games, and we sing songs, and it all take place right down Sesame Street,” he said. “So all me friends stop by. And also, if me no stop by, me can call in. Me a regular caller.”



Cookie Monster goes on to share other topics he and his friends like discussing on The Sesame Street Podcast With Foley & Friends revolve around the subject of helping each other, especially when it comes to naming their dogs. “Oh, well in the last time me went on, me got to help me friend Tamir. You know Tamir. He a new neighbor on Sesame Street,” he said of the new 8-year-old character who was introduced in the 2020 Sesame Street special, The Power of We. “We got to help him name his new robot dog. Yeah. So we came up with a cute name: Arfur. It was a good dog. Yeah, it’s a good one.”



While looking refreshed and renewed for the new year and happy to be starring on the Audible Original podcast with his friends, the affable, furry blue monster who shares a healthy appetite for cookies goes on to declare “chocolate chippy” cookies as the quintessential cookie of 2022. “It always the classic. You no can go wrong with chocolate chippy. No matter what year, no matter what decade, no matter what century, it going to be chocolate chippy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Sesame Street Podcast With Foley & Friends: Season 2, written by Sesame Workshop and performed by a full cast, is now available to exclusively hear on Audible. For more with Cookie Monster and all your Sesame Street news, keep it locked to PopCulture.com for the latest.