'Cobra Kai' Season 3: Miguel's Fate Revealed, and Fans Can't Handle It

After months of waiting, Season 3 of Cobra Kai is finally here — and spoilers ahead — fans were really happy to learn the fate of Miguel (Xolo Mariduena). Following the Season 2 finale, Miguel suffered a brutal injury when he got kicked off a balcony by Robby, who has by the end of Season 3, become a member of the Cobra Kai.

In the first episode of the third season, fans learn Miguel wakes up from a coma but has difficulty adjusting to being paralyzed. But while he did receive rehab from his mom's friend, Johnny got him motivated and believed he could walk again. However, toward the end of Season 3, Miguel finally regains the ability to walk thanks to Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) pushing him not to give up. Additionally, Miguel helps Johnny start a new dojo called Eagle Fang, which leads to the dojo joining forces with Miyagi-Do in the season finale.

Vanessa Rubio, who plays Carmen, Miguel's mom, recently spoke to PopCulture.com about her reaction when she first learned about Miguel's fate in Season 2, admitting the whole thing got her emotional. "I was on a plane going to or from Atlanta where we shoot," she said. "I was finishing up the script and I was just bawling. Every single time I read that script, I was crying because I empathize and become so intimate with the circumstances of Carmen and that she is Miguel's mom. That's her baby, that's her saving grace. Just to even read that on the printed page, I was destroyed."

When Miguel regains his ability to walk, he has a hard time getting back into fighting shape. In the first session with Eagle Fang, Miguel has a hard time landing the moves because of his injury. However, during the fight at the LaRusso home in the season finale, Miguel can take down Kyler, the bully who harassed him in Season 1.

Now that Miguel is back on his feet (literally), the question is can he defended his title when the All-Valley Karate Tournament? Also, will he face Robby in the finals if both make it that far? Here's a look at fans reacting to Miguel walking and fighting again.