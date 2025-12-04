‘Clue’ Scripted Series in Development at Peacock

Get ready to find out who murdered whom with a candlestick in the billiards room in a whole new way.

Deadline reports that a scripted adaptation of the classic murder mystery board game Clue has landed at Peacock.

The series is in development at the NBCUniversal streamer and comes from writer and executive producer Dana Fox and director and EP Nicholas Stoller. News comes after it was reported in October that Sony Pictures Television and Hasbro Entertainment were shopping the series around. Additionally, the pitch material was appropriately sent to prospective buyers in Clue’s signature manila envelope along with a copy of the board game. Multiple platforms expressed interest, with Peacock ultimately winning.

Inspired by the beloved board game that was first released in 1949, Clue brings “a modern twist to the colorful cast of iconic characters. When a group of strangers are invited to an eccentric billionaire’s murder mystery night to solve the famous questions — who, where and with what — they quickly discover that nothing is what it seems to be, and the stakes are even higher than life or death.”

Fox serves as showrunner and writer on the series, while Stoller is directing. The two will executive produce alongside Hasbro Entertainment’s Head of TV, Gabriel Marano, Margy Love for Fox’s company Foxy, Inc., and Connor Welch via Stoller’s banner, Stoller Global Solutions. The scripted Clue adaptation marks the latest series adaptation for the board game, following an unscripted series, which was recently greenlit at Netflix. Both are under Sony’s 2024 deal with Hasbro for the film and TV rights to the board game.

The new Clue series is in good hands. Dana Fox most recently co-wrote and executive produced Wicked and Wicked: For Good, and will also serve as EP on Netflix’s upcoming Little House on the Prairie reboot. As for Nicholas Stoller, he co-created Apple TV+’s Platonic, which comes from Sony TV, and serves as executive producer and co-showrunner. He also recently co-developed and executive produced Sony’s Hulu series Goosebumps. Up next, he has the Will Ferrell-led film Judgment Day at Amazon MGM Studios.

Clue is only in development at Peacock, but more information should be announced in the coming months. From board game to screen, it’s hard to predict how the show will go, but fans will be able to look forward to playing the game a little differently in the future.