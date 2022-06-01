Classic Adam Sandler Comedy Leaving Netflix in June

✖

Adam Sandler fans have less than a month left to watch one of the comedian's most beloved movies on Netflix. Happy Gilmore has been a staple of the streaming service on and off for a while now, but it will be leaving the catalog on Thursday, June 30. Be sure to plan one more watch before then if it's a favorite in your household.

Happy Gilmore came out in 1996, and it was one of the most important stepping stones in turning Sandler into a Hollywood powerhouse. It's appropriate that the movie has been on Netflix, where Sandler has done a lot of his fan-favorite work over the last few years. However, all good things must come to an end, and Happy Gilmore is scheduled to leave in Netflix's upcoming batch of departures.

Sandler co-wrote Happy Gilmore himself along with his writing partner Tim Herlihy. It was their second feature-length film following Billy Madison, and the pressure was on for a big success. The movie was a commercial hit, but it was considered a critical flop at the time. Considering its longevity in the pop-cultural zeitgeist, it seems like the critics might have missed the mark on this one.

Sandler plays the titular character Happy Gilmore in this movie – a passionate but unsuccessful ice hockey player who stumbles into a natural talent for golf. In dire need of money, he begins competing in golf without adapting to its aesthetic in any way whatsoever. He brings the loud, rambunctious world of hockey with him to the golf course, to the dismay of other players – including Bob Barker, who makes a cameo appearance as himself.

Other stars of this movie include Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, Frances Bay, Carl Weathers, Allen Covert, Kevin Nealon and Ben Stiller, among others. The movie was directed by Dennis Dugan who also appeared in a minor role. The movie had a big opening weekend at the box office, but a poor response from movie critics.

"Those who enjoy Adam Sandler's schtick will find plenty to love in this gleefully juvenile take on professional golf; those who don't, however, will find it unfunny and forgettable," reads the critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes. Obviously, many fans on Netflix are all in on Sandler already, so that shouldn't be much of a problem. Happy Gilmore is streaming on Netflix through Thursday, June 30.