Christopher Nolan Apologizes for Trash Talking Netflix

Even the great Christopher Nolan knows when to admit he was wrong. The director behind Dunkirk and the Dark Knight Trilogy apologized this week after talking trash on Netflix.

Nolan made his disdain for the streaming service no secret when he gave an interview this summer calling its “bizarre aversion” to supporting theatrical releases “mindless” and “untenable.”

But now, he’s eating his words — sort of. The 47-year-old told Variety that he sent a personal email to Netflix’s chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, apologizing for his comments.

“I should have been more polite. I said what I believe, but I was undiplomatic in the way I expressed it,” Nolan told Variety. So while he clearly isn’t taking back his harsh criticism, he does seem to be worried about making streaming service enemies.

“I wasn’t giving any context to the frankly revolutionary nature of what Netflix has done. It’s extraordinary. They need appropriate respect for that, which I have,” he added.

It looks like Nolan might be re-thinking his refusal to work with Netflix, but only time will tell.

A project he’d definitely be on board with? James Bond. In an interview with Playboy this summer, Nolan said he’s “definitely” still tempted by directing a Bond movie.

“I’ve spoken to the producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson over the years. I deeply love the character and I’m always excited to see what they do with it,” he said.

But he clarified his statement, saying that there are no concrete plans for him to step in at the moment.

“Maybe one day that would work out. You’d have to be needed, if you know what I mean. It has to need reinvention; it has to need you. And they are getting along well,” he explained.