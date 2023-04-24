Carol Burnett Praises 'Legendary' Fashion Designer and Costumer Bob Mackie in 'Gift Of Laughter' Special (Exclusive Clip)

Carol Burnett has a new NBC special coming up soon but, ahead of that, fans can also check out Celebrating Carol: The Gift Of Laughter, which goes behind-the-scenes of the comedian's iconic series. In Gift of Laughter, Burnett discusss her favorite moments from The Carol Burnett Show in brand new interview footage. Above, fans can see an exclusive clip from the show, in which the star opens up about working with legendary fashion designer and costumer Bob Mackie.

In the clip, Burnett notes that Mackie was responsible for some The Carol Burnett Show's most memorable outfits, including the hilarious dress that Burnett wore in a Gone With The Wind parody. "That visual gag was the creation of the legendary Bob Mackie and I've been a fan of his for over 50 years. Now, the curtain rod dress was an achievement all its own. But he did so much more. Every character I did was a collaboration with Bob," Burnett says in the clip, praiseing Mackie's collaborative efforts off-camera. She later revelead, "Bob designed every costume everyone wore, which amounted to 65 to 70 costumes a week."

Red Carpet with Carol Burnett and Friends and Celebrating Carol: The Gift Of Laughter kick off on Wednesday, April 26th, beginning at 6:30 pm ET on The Carol Burnett Show Channel and Shout! Factory TV. The pair of specials are exclusive streaming events presented by Shout! Factory TV honoring Burnett's comedy career. The two projects also serve as a pre-show to NBC's Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter and Love which airs on Wednesday as well.

"Comedy fans far and wide can tune in for a one-on-one sit down with comedy legend Carol Burnett discussing her favorite moments from her storied career," reads a synopsis of the two specials. "Viewers can look forward to behind-the-scenes commentary on iconic sketches from The Carol Burnett Show, including 'Went With The Wind,' 'Double Calamity,' and more. In exclusive interview footage, Carol revists sketch inspirations, memories with co-stars, and guest appearances – all accompanied by clips from the show."

Fans can got to CelebratingCarol.com to stream the specials, as well as the Shout! Factory TV app on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Android. The following digital streaming platforms also offer access: Amazon Freevee, Amazon Prime Channels, Local Now, Plex, Pluto TV, Redbox, The Roku Channel, Roku Premium Subscriptions, Samsung TV Plus, Sling TV, STIRR, Streamium, TCL, Tubi, Twitch, and XUMO. Additionally, Shout! Factory TV notes that it is "the home of all 11 seasons of The Carol Burnett Show," which is "streaming 24/7 on The Carol Burnett Show FAST channel and Shout! Factory TV."