‘Breaking Bad’ Movie: Netflix Releases First Teaser for ‘El Camino’

After news of the Breaking Bad movie leaked earlier than planned on Saturday, Netflix released the teaser for it. The brief scene shows Charles Baker’s Skinny Pete being questioned on the whereabouts of Aaron Paul‘s Jesse Pinkman before the date is revealed. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will be released on Netflix on Oct. 11.

It appears that the film will pick up were the Breaking Bad finale left off, with Jesse making his escape from an Aryan Brotherhood group that captured him. Walter White (Bryan Cranston) was killed in the finale, after sacrificing his life to save Jesse.

In the scene, Skinny Pete told police he has no idea where Jesse is and even if he did, he would not tell them.

“No way I’m helping you people put Jesse Pinkman back inside a cage,” Skinny Pete said at the end.

The teaser starts with the camera moving through the police station. Eagle-eyed Breaking Bad fans can find photos of Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) and Steven Gomez (Steven Michael Quezada) hanging on the wall.

Details of the new movie leaked in The New York Times on Saturday. According to the paper, Netflix did not plan on announcing El Camino until Monday, but the streamer decided to break its own embargo after the leak. Netflix shared the teaser on Twitter and YouTube, along with a brief plot description.

“In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future,” the description reads.

“It’s a chapter of Breaking Bad that I didn’t realize that I wanted,” Paul told the Times. “And now that I have it, I’m so happy that it’s there.”

Paul said he thought his character’s story was done when Jesse drove off in a Chevrolet El Camino. However, Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan revealed his plans in a phone call about two years ago.

“At the very end of the conversation, he mentioned that he had an idea of where to take it from here, and he wanted to hear my thoughts on it,” Paul said. I quickly told Vince that I would follow him into a fire.”

Paul said any concerns he had about continuing Breaking Bad disappeared right after he read Gilligan’s script.

“I couldn’t speak for a good 30, 60 seconds,” he told the Times. “I was just lost in my thoughts. As the guy who played the guy, I was so happy that Vince wanted to take me on this journey.”

Breaking Bad originally ran five seasons on AMC from 2008 to 2013. Paul won three Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Emmys, while the show itself won Outstanding Drama Series twice.

All episodes of Breaking Bad are available to stream on Netflix.

Photo credit: Netflix