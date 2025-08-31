‘Blue Bloods’ Favorite Joins ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ (and You’re Going to Hate Him)

A Blue Bloods star has officially joined Dexter: Resurrection, and he’s not a good guy.

Steve Schirripa made his debut as Vinny Valente in Episode 6 of the Paramount+ on Showtime series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He is Elsa Rivera’s neglectful and abrasive landlord, and Dexter finds him responsible for the death of Celia Johnson. It was revealed in Episode 8 that she died due to his negligence when a railing gave way on one of his properties, but the case was ultimately settled out of court. Vinny is not a good guy and an even worse landlord, as he’s willing to endanger his tenants just to make a profit. If Detective Anthony Abetemarco from Blue Bloods came across this case, he would certainly have a field day.

L-R: Steve Schirripa as Vinny and Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 6, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

It was announced in March that Schirripa had joined the Dexter follow-up as a slumlord, but there was no telling just what his character would get up to. While he’s only been in two episodes so far, it’s clear that there is much more to Vinny than meets the eye, and not in a good way. It’s unknown how many episodes he’s set to appear in, but it already seems like he’s causing trouble for Dexter and a lot of other people.

Dexter: Resurrection marks Schirripa’s first TV role since starring on Blue Bloods for nearly 10 years, as the CBS procedural came to an end last December. He also recently starred in the Hallmark film Sisters Inc. Other credits include Wonder Wheel, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, The Sopranos, Under the Boardwalk, 40-Love, Benders, Chasing Yesterday, Houses, and Nicky Deuce.

Steve Schirripa as Vinny in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 8, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+.

Created by showrunner Clyde Phillips, Dexter: Resurrection stars Michael C. Hall, Uma Thurman, Jack Alcott, David Zayas, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Emilia Suárez, James Remar, and Peter Dinklage. The series is a continuation of the limited series Dexter: New Blood, taking place weeks after Hall’s titular serial killer takes a bullet to the chest from his own son as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison (Alcott) gone without a trace.

“Realizing the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City, determined to find him and make things right,” reads the description. “But, closure won’t come easy. When Miami Metro’s Angel Batista (Zayas) arrives with questions, Dexter realizes his past is catching up to him fast. As father and son navigate their own darkness in the city that never sleeps, they soon find themselves deeper than they ever imagined – and that the only way out is together.”

New episodes of Dexter: Resurrection drop on Fridays on Paramount+ with Showtime.