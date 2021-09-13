‘Big Shot’ Season 2 Fate Revealed at Disney+

Big Shot premiered on Disney+ earlier this year, and it looks like the series starring John Stamos isn’t going anywhere. Disney+ recently announced that the show has been renewed for Season 2. Big Shot also stars Yvette Nicole Brown, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Richard Robichaux, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Monique Green, Tisha Eve Custodio and Cricket Wampler.

“This show represents everything Disney is to me – family, inclusion, and unity,” Stamos wrote on Instagram. “But at its core, ‘Big Shot’ is about guts and heart, and that is what Disney+ demonstrated by giving us a second season. I am sending lots of love to the critics and fans that got up on their feet and cheered for us from the sidelines. I’m so grateful to continue to play Coach Korn, a man who learns to let go of pre-conceived judgements and learns from an incredible group of women, helping him to evolve and grow. And yet, he still has so much more to learn…thankfully he’ll get that chance in season two.”

Stamos stars as Marvyn Corn, a college basketball coach who is fired after throwing a chair at a referee. He is then forced to accept a coaching job at the all-girls private Westbrook School. After being very reluctant about the position, Korn began to connect with the players and his daughter, who lives with him in California. The first season ends with Korn deciding to say at Westbrook after being offered to coach college basketball again.

Big Shot is created by David E. Kelly, Dean Lorey and Brad Garrett. Production for Season 2 will start in 2022, according to Variety. “We are thrilled to be returning with ‘Big Shot,’” Kelley said. “The show has touched so many hearts -John Stamos’ brilliance especially is Coach Marvyn Korn- we look forward to season two and beyond.”

In April, Stamos revealed that NBA legend Jerry West helped him prepare for his role in Big Shot since he knew very little about basketball. “I said, ‘Mr. West, thank you for letting me come to this rehearsal,’ and he said, ‘First of all, son, it’s practice, not rehearsal,’” Stamos said on Extra while laughing. I didn’t play sports. I don’t know about them.”