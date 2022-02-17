‘Big Nate’ Star Dove Cameron Explains Why She Was ‘Really Excited’ to Join Series (Exclusive)

Dove Cameron stars in a new animated series Big Nate, which is now streaming on Paramount+. In the series, Cameron voices the role of Ellen Wright, the older sister of the main character Nate Wright. PopCulture.com caught up with Cameron who explained why she was interested in the series.

“Our wonderful creators came to me at the top of 2020, and they said, ‘Do you know about this property? Do you know how beloved it is? Would you look into it? And if you respond to it, would you be interested in playing Ellen?’” Cameron exclusively told PopCulture. “And I hadn’t heard of it. Until suddenly, it was like under my bed. And it was like on the top of my ceiling, I was like, ‘Oh, has this always been here?’

“Big Nate is everywhere and people love it. And it’s got such a following and such a devotion that I was kind of shocked that I hadn’t heard of it, but also not really because I’m very, very off the grid and unplugged in a bad way. But I was so excited because in my opinion, these days there’s so much being created that the best stuff is only ever the fan chosen things. It’s never what you are constantly hearing about being publicized. It’s always grassroots. It’s like it Springs out of nowhere to you. And like suddenly it’s been around for forever. So I was really, really excited to be a part of something that has such a passionate fan base.”

Cameron is no stranger to animated series as she has voiced the role of Mal in Descendants: Wicked World, Ghost-Spider in and Spider-Gwen/Gwen Stacy in multiple Marvel series on Disney and Ella in The Angry Birds Movie 2. The 26-year-old actress explained why Big Nate is different from other animated series being shown today.

“The things that feel special to me about Big Nate, other than the fact that it’s like, it does feel very reminiscent of and like a love letter to that kind of classic style of writing and animation,” Cameron said. “I also think that what is really kind of arresting about it are the visuals. Because I didn’t get to see the visuals until much later. …They light it, not with that artificial cartoon lighting where everything has the same light everywhere, but they light it from real light sources, which sounds like maybe it would make such a big impact.”