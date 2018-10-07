‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco to Voice Harley Quinn in New Animated Series

The Big Bang Theory star, Kaley Cuoco has a crazy new role as the voice of Harley Quinn, in DC Comics’ upcoming animated series of the same name for its new streaming service.

DC Universe is coming out of the gate strong, with several highly anticipated series already on the way. On Wednesday, a new announcement stirred up even more excitement. According to a report by Comicbook.com, fans gathered at New York Comic Con early for an advance screening of Titans, the upcoming live action series on the streaming app. But if that was not exciting enough, they were also treated to a surprise first look at Harley Quinn, where they heard Cuoco’s unmistakable voice behind the clown make-up.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans went wild for the sneak peek of its titular anti-hero, and for Cuoco’s surprise appearance in it. The actress joins an already amazing cast, including Rogue One‘s Alan Tudyk, Powerless‘ Ron Funches and Seinfeld‘s Jason Alexander. The show also features Wanda Sykes, Giancarlo Esposito and Jim Rash, among several others.

Cuoco herself is the icing on that casting cake. She assumes the central role that had not been announced yet, leaving one less mystery in the series’ future. Thanks to the previously released synopsis, Harley Quinn follows Harley’s adventures after she splits up from The Joker and heads out on her own in this new, adult animated comedy. With the help of Poison Ivy and a long list of DC castoffs, Harley tries to earn a seat at the biggest table in villainy: the Legion of the Doom.

A few major details do remain unclear, however, including the all-important release date. The series is still listed as “coming soon,” with no other hints as to when it will be out. The DC Universe app itself is open now, with a massive catalogue of live action and animated movies and TV series, as well as a prodigious collection of digital comics included with the membership.

In a statement from Craig Hunegs, President of Warner Bros. Digital Networks, the move of adding Harley Quinn to the new DC series is just the beginning of more to come.

“With new originals, digital comics, and a growing community forum, we’re delivering an immersive experience that blends page and screen, creating a place where fans can share their passions for their favorite superheroes and storylines like never before,” Hunegs said. “With our first original series, Titans, debuting this month we are truly offering an exclusive experience fans have always clamored for.”

Cuoco, of course, is best known for her role as Penny Hofstadter on The Big Bang Theory. After 12 long seasons on the sitcom, she is saying goodbye to it this year, as CBS has announced it will end in the spring. Cuoco has spoken about how emotional the impending finale is for her and the rest of the cast, though her new gig at DC is likely a great consolation prize.

Cuoco joins a list of lauded actresses who have played Harley Quinn over the years. The character was first introduced in the 1990s in Batman The Animated Series. She was so beloved by fans that she eventually made her way into the comic books as well — a process that usually works the other way around.

She was originally voiced by Arleen Sorkin, and has since been handled by Tara Strong, Mia Sara and, most recently, Margot Robbie in the live-action blockbuster Suicide Squad.