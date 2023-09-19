Best Fantasy Shows on Netflix (Streaming Guide)
Many fans have marked their calendars for upcoming fantasy adaptations, but there are some great fantasy shows right at their fingertips on Netflix.
The fantasy genre is having a major moment right now and many fans are hungry for their next magical adventure. If you're feeling impatient between seasons of House of the Dragon, The Rings of Power and other epic quests, there are a few older shows you may want to check out. Here are some of your best options on Netflix right now.
Game of Thrones is often credited with inspiring the rise in swords-and-sorcery content on TV as many studios rushed to compete with the show during its run. However, the fantasy genre has had roots on TV for years, and its broad spectrum of subgenres show how versatile it really is. The lengthy fantasy novels we know and love lend themselves well to serialization and Netflix has some of the best adaptations and originals in the streaming world today. Your new favorite fantasy series may be right at your fingertips with one of the most ubiquitous subscriptions around.
This list focuses mainly on secondary world fantasy – stories that take place in a completely fictional world like Westeros rather than a fantastical version of real life, like the Harry Potter series. However, if a primary world fantasy suits you better there are plenty of those on Netflix as well. Honorable mentions in that category include Locke & Key, Outlander and Archive 81, among others.
There are a lot of new fantasy productions on the horizon, including many Netflix original series. For now, here are the best fantasy shows available on Netflix.
'The Witcher'
The Witcher was the first up to the plate in the mad dash for the "next Game of Thrones," and for many fans, it scratched the itch. It has the same kind of sprawling, fleshed-out map with its own distinct cultures and political quirks, though it focuses more on magical mechanics. There are three seasons of the series are streaming now, along with an animated prequel movie. There is also a live-action limited series called Blood Origin available for the die-hard fans.prevnext
'Shadow and Bone'
Shadow and Bone is another fantasy novel adaptation and Netflix original series. It is based on a series of novels by Leigh Bardugo, which are sometimes lumped into the young adult category, though that is debatable. Those interested in hard magic systems, romance and unique cultures will love this show.prevnext
'The Dragon Prince'
Netflix has a knack for producing children's content that adults can enjoy as well, and many parents have found common ground with The Dragon Prince. The series was created by Aaron Ehasz – a former head writer on Avatar: The Last Airbender. It tells compelling stories while constantly fleshing out its own spin on some classic fantasy tropes.prevnext
'Avatar: The Last Airbender,' 'The Legend of Korra'
Speaking of Avatar, the original series, as well as The Legend of Korra, are both streaming now on Netflix. These two shows are arguably as responsible for the interest in fantasy as Game of Thrones is. The franchise is about to get an influx of fresh content as well, including Netflix's live-action adaptation of the original series and new animated movies premiering on Paramount+.prevnext
'Disenchantment'
If you're a fan of fantasy in general, Disenchantment is essential for a good laugh. The show remixes all the tropes from Lord of the Rings, Dungeons & Dragons and so on, with writing and animation by Matt Groening.prevnext
'The Sandman'
The Sandman is this list's exception to the secondary world rule mentioned above. This adaptation of a comic book series often touches on the real world, but it spends more time in the kingdom of dreams and other fictional realms loosely tied to them. This show just premiered last year and is a huge hit. Another season is on the way.prevnext
'The Midnight Gospel'
Finally, one of the most unique projects Netflix ever undertook was The Midnight Gospel – a surreal animation journey about an interdimensional podcaster seeking truth in all the strangest places. The show's stellar visual spectacles are built around excerpts from The Duncan Trussell Family Hour – a real podcast hosted by comedian Duncan Trussell. Sadly, it was not renewed for a second season.prev