Best Fantasy Shows on Netflix (Streaming Guide)

The fantasy genre is having a major moment right now and many fans are hungry for their next magical adventure. If you're feeling impatient between seasons of House of the Dragon, The Rings of Power and other epic quests, there are a few older shows you may want to check out. Here are some of your best options on Netflix right now.

Game of Thrones is often credited with inspiring the rise in swords-and-sorcery content on TV as many studios rushed to compete with the show during its run. However, the fantasy genre has had roots on TV for years, and its broad spectrum of subgenres show how versatile it really is. The lengthy fantasy novels we know and love lend themselves well to serialization and Netflix has some of the best adaptations and originals in the streaming world today. Your new favorite fantasy series may be right at your fingertips with one of the most ubiquitous subscriptions around.

This list focuses mainly on secondary world fantasy – stories that take place in a completely fictional world like Westeros rather than a fantastical version of real life, like the Harry Potter series. However, if a primary world fantasy suits you better there are plenty of those on Netflix as well. Honorable mentions in that category include Locke & Key, Outlander and Archive 81, among others.

There are a lot of new fantasy productions on the horizon, including many Netflix original series. For now, here are the best fantasy shows available on Netflix.