Beloved Hilary Duff Comedy Hits Netflix’s Top 10

A classic Hilary Duff movie is dominating the Netflix charts. Duff’s A Cinderella Story, which came out in 2004, is currently in Netflix’s Top 10. More specifically, the movie sits at #10 on the movies chart, an indication that you may need to follow suit and watch it to see what all of the talk is about.

A Cinderella Story‘s rise in popularity on Netflix isn’t entirely surprising. The beloved film only recently was brought back to the streaming service in September. So, fans have been eager to catch the film on Netflix once again. In addition to Duff, the movie also starred Chad Michael Murray, Regina King, and Jennifer Coolidge. Even though it didn’t earn the most positive reviews when it was first released, A Cinderella Story was still a box office success. The movie, which had a $19 million budget, grossed $70 million.

Duff has certainly made a name for herself on the big screen, appearing in flicks such as Cheaper By the Dozen and Material Girls. But, she has truly left her mark in the television space. She recently got off a lengthy stint on Younger, which wrapped in 2021. Duff will next appear in the How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Father. Production on the series began this past summer. The show stars Duff, Francia Raisa, Chris Lowell, Suraj Sharma, and Tien Tran.

How I Met Your Father follows Sophie, played by Duff, and her group of friends. Like the original series, the show will feature Sophie telling her son about how she met his father. Duff will not only star in the show, but she will also serve as one of the producers. Additionally, Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, who created How I Met Your Mother, will be executive producers on this new series. During a recent interview with SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Duff spoke about her excitement for the project. She also touched upon whether fans will see any of the characters from the original series in this spinoff.

“I mean, the script was so good,” Duff said. “I literally called and I was like, ‘Please, yes, please have them pick me.’ I don’t want to give it all away and the script is definitely being changed a little bit. But it does tie in and, you know, hopefully, we’ll have some fun guest appearances from the original cast.”