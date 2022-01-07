Becky G Shoots Hoops With Rome Flynn in ‘Face to Face With Becky G’ Exclusive Clip

Becky G is shooting hoops with a rising star in Hollywood. In an exclusive clip of an upcoming episode of her Facebook Watch series Face to Face with Becky G, the 24-year-old actress and singer plays Wall Ball with Rome Flynn. The clip shows Becky G and Flynn missing a few shots before making their first basket. At the beginning of the clip, Becky G told Flynn that the first one to make three baskets wins the matchup.

Flynn, 30, is known for his role as Zende Forrester Dominguez in the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful for which he won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2018. He has also appeared in various TV series such as MacGyver, NCIS: New Orleans, Family Reunion, Dear White People and With Love where he’s a series regular. In an interview with Pop-Culturalist in 2020, Flynn talked about the person who has had the biggest influence in his career.

“Tyler Perry,” Flynn said. “I met him after I was done with The Bold and the Beautiful. I was there for two and a half years. I was working with him during that time. I did a few shows with him and a movie. But he really inspires me business-wise. He’s a really smart businessman.”

Becky G has won two American Music Awards and four Latin American Music Awards in her career. Her first studio album, Mala Santa, was released in 2019 and reached No. 3 in the US Latin charts. Becky G is known for her hit 2014 single “Shower” which reached No. 16 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. She has also appeared in the TV series Empire and started in the 2017 film Power Rangers.

“I think I’d be lying if I said that I wasn’t already working on projects in the film and TV side throughout the pandemic,” Becky G told Entertainment Tonight in May. “Yeah, a lot of things also too as an executive producer. I wanted to empower more talent, more youth, specifically more young women. And finding ways to put myself in power positions, not just in front of the camera but also behind the camera. To be able to make room and make more opportunities has been one of the biggest things that I have been dedicating a lot of my time to. It’s been a lot going on, but it’s been really great.” New episodes of Face to Face with Becky G premiere every Tuesday at noon ET on Facebook Watch.