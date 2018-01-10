Barack Obama Shows ‘Dad Moves’ in First Clip From David Letterman Netflix Show

Former President Barack Obama discussed his “dad” dance moves in the first look at David Letterman‘s new Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman.

In the clip of the talk show’s first episode, the former president talked about spending a night dancing with Prince.

“This was probably three or four months before he died and Prince asks [my daughter] Sasha to come up and dance, and she’s an excellent dancer,” Obama said in the clip. “Then Sasha pulls me up, which surprises me because she always mocks my dancing, but I have dad moves.”

Obama then talks about the key to dancing as a parent, which he calls “staying in the pocket.”

You’ve got to stay in the pocket because I think everybody in here knows dads who get out of the pocket and they’re trying stuff that they can’t really pull off,” he said, mentioning karate kicks as an example of a “dad” dance move.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman premieres Friday, January 12 at 12:01 a.m. PT on Netflix. The show will premiere new episodes monthly and will feature guests like George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey and Howard Stern.