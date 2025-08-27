Apple TV+’s Top 3 Movies Today (Wednesday, August 27, 2025)

Apple TV+ is fueling movie nights all over with the streamer’s original film offerings.

With dozens of original movies to its name, Apple TV+ is revealing which of its titles are getting the most love as of today (Aug. 27) — and we’re giving you the inside scoop on the Top 3.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep reading for more info on the Top 3 movies Apple TV+ subscribers are watching right now:

3. Echo Valley

Play video

Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney star as a mother and daughter bound by a dark secret in Echo Valley, which premiered on Apple TV+ on June 13.

The edge-of-your-seat thriller follows Kate (Moore), a mother struggling to make peace with her troubled daughter Claire (Sweeney), which is made only more difficult when Claire shows up on Kate’s doorstep, hysterical and covered in someone else’s blood.

As Kate pieces together the truth as to what happened, she learns just how far a mother will go to try to save her child in a “gripping tale of love, sacrifice and survival.”

2. Fountain of Youth

Play video

John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, Eiza González and Domhnall Gleeson star in the Guy Ritchie treasure hunting adventure film Fountain of Youth, which premiered exclusively on Apple TV+ on May 23.

When estranged siblings (Krasinski and Natalie Portman) reunite for a global heist to find the legendary Fountain of Youth, they have to use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives — and possibly lead to immortality.

1. The Gorge

Play video

The Gorge, starring Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy, returns to the Top 3 list after its Feb. 14 debut on Apple TV+.

When two highly-trained operatives (Teller and Taylor-Joy) are appointed to guard towers on opposite sides of a highly classified gorge, they bond from a distance while also trying to stay vigilant in defending the world against an undisclosed, mysterious evil that lurks within.

“When the cataclysmic threat to humanity is revealed to them, they must work together in a test of both their physical and mental strength to keep the secret in the gorge before it’s too late,” as per Apple TV+.