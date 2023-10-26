Apple TV+'s New Family Series 'Curses' Introduces Rhea Perlman's Quirky Character (Exclusive Clips)

Apple TV+'s new spooky adventure family series Curses debuts this week, and PopCulture.com has a pair of exclusive clips introducing Rhea Perlman's quirky pilot character, Margie. Curses follows sister and brother duo Pandora and Russ Vanderhouven who work to return artifacts stolen by their ancestors to their rightful homes in order to undo a generations-long family curse that left their father, Alex, turned to stone. Pandora and Russ aren't alone, however, as their mother, Sky, is along for the journey as well.

In the first clip, the family meets up with Margie, a wise-cracking pilot who has a history with the Vanderhouvens. After beating a pair of dock workers in a one-on-two arm wrestling match, Margie tells them that her plane, Old Rufus, needs to be fueled up. After the Vanderhouvens arrive, it soon becomes apparent that Margie doesn't know about Alex's cursed state. Check it out below!

The second clip begins with Margie piloting Old Rufus up into the clouds and setting a course for the Congo. Back in the cargo hold, Pandora and Russ discuss their feelings about the bizarre journey they find themselves on, with Russ wearing his worry on his sleeve and Pandora cracking jokes to try and tamper her fears. Regardless of their opposing approaches, it's clear that they both just want their dad back. Watch the full clip below.

The all-new spooky adventure comedy series is produced by DreamWorks Animation and executive produced by Krasinski features the voice talents of Emmy Award nominee Gabrielle Nevaeh (Monster High) as Padora, Andre Robinson (The Loud House) as Russ, Emmy Award nominee Lyric Lewis (Waffles + Mochi) as Sky, and SAG award winner Reid Scott (Veep) as Alex. Additional stars lending their voices to Curses! are Rhys Darby (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Rhea Perlman (Matilda), Phylicia Rashad (the Creed franchise), and horror legend Robert Englund (Nightmare on Elm Street).

Curses! is the perfect Halloween-season show for families, as it's a fun and adventure-filled spooky series — reminiscent of iconic movies such as Goonies or Monster Squad — that is perfectly safe for kids. Each episode is packed with action and suspense, like Indiana Jones, except the Vanderhouvens are returning treasures instead of finding them. The family-oriented series will take audiences around the world to experience different cultures and traditions as the family returns artifacts, inspiring kids to create their own history and leave the world better than they found it, while also encouraging empathy as they encounter perspectives from all over.