‘Anne With an E’ Canceled by Netflix

The third season of Anne With an E will be its last. Netflix said Monday that the Canadian drama, based on Anne of Green Gables, will end with its upcoming 10-episode season, which debuts Jan. 3 on the streamer and has already aired on Canadian public broadcaster CBC.

“We’ve been thrilled to bring the quintessentially Canadian story of Anne With an E to viewers around the world,” the CBC and Netflix said in a joint statement. “We’re thankful to producers Moira Walley-Beckett and Miranda de Pencier and to the talented cast and crew for their incredible work in sharing Anne’s story with a new generation. We hope fans of the show love this final season as much as we do, and that it brings a satisfying conclusion to Anne’s journey.”

Creator and executive producer Moira Walley-Beckett (Breaking Bad) opened up about the news on Instagram, writing, “I wish it could be different but it cannot. We have reached the end of the red Green Gables road after 3 wonderful seasons.”

The CBC had first-run rights to the series, which was based on Lucy Maud Montgomery’s 1908 novel. It aired the show a few months before Netflix, which has streaming rights to the rest of the world outside Canada.

The series is executive produced by Walley-Beckett, de Pencier, Elizabeth Bradley, Alex Sapot, Sally Catto, Debra Hayward, Alison Owen and Ken Girotti. Amybeth McNulty plays the title character, and the cast also includes Geraldine James, R.H. Thomson, Dalila Bela, Lucas Jade Zumann, Aymeric Jeff Montaz, Corrine Koslo, Dalmar Abuzeid and Cory Gruter-Andrew.

Many fans of the series took to social media to petition for another season upon learning of the cancellation.

One fan even Photoshopped a fake statement from Netflix about the cancelation, poking fun at it for its frequent cancellations.

Anne With an E is just the latest three-and-out show at Netflix, continuing a trend where popular shows are stopped by the streaming giant after two or three seasons. Other recent series that were canceled after three or less seasons are One Day at a Time, The OA, Trinkets, She’s Gotta Have It, Tuca and Bertie and Chambers.