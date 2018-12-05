‘American Horror Story’ Alums Jessica Lange, Dylan McDermott Reunite With Ryan Murphy for Netflix’s ‘The Politician’

Ryan Murphy will reportedly be teaming up with two American Horror Story favorites for his new Netflix series, The Politician.

Jessica Lange and Dylan McDermott have been cast in leading roles for the Netflix new original series, which stars Dear Evan Hansen Broadway star Ben Platt.

The new series, from Murphy and frequent co-creators Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, is keeping its plot and characters under wraps for now, though it is reportedly centered on the political aspirations of Platt’s Payton, a wealthy man from Santa Barbara. According to Deadline, every season of the series will revolve around Payton’s involvement in different political races in his rise to power.

The outlet reports Murphy is set to direct the pilot for The Politician, described as a one-hour comedy with social commentary.

In a previous report, McDermott revealed that Mad Men veteran January Jones had been cast in the new series to play the role of his wife.

The series comes from Fox 21 TV Studios. The cast also includes Zoey Deutch, Laura Dreyfuss, Lucy Boynton and newcomer Rahne Jones.

Lange has been a frequent collaborator of Murphy’s appearing on multiple seasons of American Horror Story and in the first season of anthology series Feud. She has earned multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations and won one of each for her work on the shows.

McDermott has appeared on three seasons of American Horror Story. He played the lead role of Ben Harmon on Murder House and returned for Season 2 to play the adult son of Lana Winters (Sarah Paulson) and Bloody Face (Zachary Quinto) for the season’s present day climactic storyline.

After a long absence from the FX anthology series, Lange and McDermott made appearances on Season 8’s Apocalypse season reprising their roles from Season 1’s Murder House.

McDermott made a short but significant appearance during the season’s sixth episode, in which characters returned to infamous Murder House to get information on the evil Michael Langdon’s (Cody Fern) origin story. Lange also made a much anticipated return during the episode as Constance Langdon, where it was revealed she ended her life at the house so she could spend eternity with her children trapped there.

Lange then returned for the season finale to wrap up Michael’s story, though the season ended in an ominous open ending, signaling the story of the Antichrist and the Coven witches is far from over.

A release date for The Politician has not been announced as of press time.