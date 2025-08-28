Amazon Tells Fans of Hit Show to Stop Bullying Cast Members

Amazon is cracking down on the hate towards the cast of one of its hit shows.

In anticipation of this week’s episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty, the streamer shared a reminder on social media that the “show isn’t real but the people playing the characters are.”

It also shared a graphic with the words, “The summer we acted normal online.” The show’s official social pages previously shared community guidelines ahead of TSITP’s Season 3 launch last month, warning fans about their “zero tolerance policy for bullying and hate speech.” Also ahead of this week’s episode, the X account reshared the post, telling fans, “In case you forgot.”

The show isn’t real but the people playing the characters are pic.twitter.com/csqsKEB2v9 — The Summer I Turned Pretty (@thesummeritp) August 26, 2025

Some of the young actors on the show have been the target of online bullying, including Gavin Casalegno, who has received death threats for his portrayal of Jeremiah Fisher, according to Variety. Not only have people been coming after him as the debate over Team Conrad and Team Jeremiah continues, but also his alleged political beliefs. The cast also includes Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Christopher Briney, Colin Ferguson, Tom Everett Scott, Rain Spencer, Sean Kaufman, Isabella Briggs, and Kristen Connolly, most of whom have been the victims of bullying.

The third and final season of TSITP is based on the third and final book in Jenny Han’s trilogy of the same name, We’ll Always Have Summer. “It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah,” per Amazon. “Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same…”

The Summer I Turned Pretty’s series finale is set to premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 17, with new episodes continuing to drop weekly until then. While fans of the book know who Tung’s Belly Conklin ends up with, Han has said that the ending in the show is different from the book, but by how much is unknown. The end of Wednesday’s episode marked the end of We’ll Always Have Summer, and with three episodes still left to air, viewers are getting more antsy, which could also be a factor for Amazon having to post the “no bullying” reminder.