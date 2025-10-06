Amazon Prime Video Quietly Removes James Bond Artwork After Online Backlash

Prime Video earned the ire of James Bond fans over the weekend after people noticed that the iconic 007‘s gun was quietly removed from all of the streamer’s artwork.

Franchise fans in the UK were quick to notice the edited images as they prepared to celebrate James Bond Day on Sunday, picking up on the airbrushed posters for Sean Connery’s Dr. No, Pierce Brosnan’s Goldeneye, Roger Moore’s A View To A Kill and Daniel Craig’s Spectre.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In each of the posters, Bond’s firearm was noticeably removed from the original image, with the artwork extending Moore’s arms to move his gun out of frame and cropping out Craig’s weapon, but not his holster. Both Brosnan and Connery’s guns were simply edited out, leaving them with an awkward hand position that invited memeing.

Fans were quick to weigh in on the changes, with one person writing on social media, “At this point [Amazon] might as well change the gun in the 007 logo to a middle finger, pointed at all the Bond fans. Absolutely disgusting.”

Another added that while it was “bad” that the guns had been removed, the “even bigger sin being committed” was the streamer making the art “so bland.” They added, “Bond isn’t bland, and should never be portrayed as bland or dull. Most of these movies are over 30 years old. They have so many photos, posters and [whatnot] to use.”

Others pointed out that the artwork snafu had them worried about the next phase of the Bond franchise, which is now under Amazon MGM Studios with the Dune director Denis Villeneuve at the helm of the next film.

(EON Productions / MGM)

“I’m suddenly very worried about the next Bond film,” one social media user opined, as a different person added, “That’s ridiculous, we can already get a good idea of what direction the franchise will take in Amazon’s hands.”

Since the backlash, Prime Video UK has quietly replaced the Bond thumbnails with action shots from the movies, although 007 is still not seen holding a gun in the thumbs, as per Deadline.

Villeneuve’s upcoming Bond film will mark the 26th in the spy film franchise, which last released Craig’s No Time to Die in 2021.

“I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery,” Villeneuve said in June, as per NPR. “I’m a die-hard Bond fan.”

“To me, he’s sacred territory,” the director continued. “I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor.”