Is Patrick Gibson the Next James Bond Following ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ Cancellation?

Some fans online are speculating that the next James Bond could have already been cast.

Patrick Gibson, who plays Dexter Morgan in Showtime’s Dexter prequel series, Original Sin, has been the hottest name on the block to play 007.

Notably, the actor is already set to portray James Bond in voice, motion capture and likeness in the upcoming video game 007: First Light, coming from Hitman developers IOI Interactive. The game is set to release next year.

Now that Dexter: Original Sin has been cancelled, the actor’s books are fully open to portray James Bond in live action as well as digitally.

Gibson is probably familiar to many TV fans outside of Dexter. He has previously had many supporting or starring roles in popular TV shows over the past two decades, like The Tudors, The OA, The White Princess, and Shadow and Bone.

There have also been reports that producers of the series are searching for a younger Bond to take up the mantle in the hopes that the actor can stick with the series for many years.

When Daniel Craig signed on to play 007 in Casino Royale, he was 38—still the youngest actor to play Bond at the time, but quickly aged out of the role and was 51 by the time his final appearance came in No Time To Die. Gibson certainly fits the role, as he is only 30 years old.

The biggest strike against Gibson, of course, is that he isn’t British. Gibson was born in Dublin, Ireland, and while he’s certainly played plenty of Englishmen on screen, there’s not a character that’s more British than James Bond.

Time will tell if Gibson continues in the role—whether that’s on the big screen or in the world of gaming.