Amazon Nabs Huge DC Comics Project Canceled at HBO Max

Amazon is Batman's new home. The animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, from J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Bruce Timm, will move over to the streaming platform after being dropped from HBO Max due to financial concerns. Initially, HBO Max gave the series a straight-to-series order in 2021. But as part of the Warner Bros. Discovery streamer's cost-cutting measures, the series was dropped as one of six animated projects it had ordered. According to sources, it is among six animated projects that HBO Max will not produce but will instead be shopped, along with Merry Little Batman, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Toons Movie, Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Toons Musical, Did I Do That to the Holidays: A Steve Urkel Story, Did I Do That to the Holidays: A Steve Urkel Story, and The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie (working title). Earlier this year, TVLine reported that all six projects, mostly from Warner Bros. Animation, would continue production while they are shopped to other outlets for distribution.

Amid numerous programming changes at HBO Max, some of the projects streaming on the service are being (not-so-)quietly removed from the platform. In addition, as reported previously by TVLine, HBO Max will not order a fifth season of Young Justice, as the superhero team-up series had only been ordered for one season, and that original plan remains unchanged. In Batman: Caped Crusader, Batman: The Animated Series' Bruce Timm is bringing an animated reimagining of Batman mythology to viewers, with J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Ed Brubaker also acting as EPs for the series.

Batman: The Caped Crusader is now OFFICIALLY moving to Amazon with two season already in order! pic.twitter.com/fMnl5VLyJG — sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) March 9, 2023

Timm created Batman: The Animated Series, which ran for over 100 episodes during the mid-90s. Reeves directed The Batman, HBO Max's most recent live-action production of the Dark Knight (now played by Robert Pattinson). In addition to numerous Star Trek and Star Wars productions, as well as TV's Lost and Alias, Abrams is the executive producer for HBO Max's Justice League Dark series that is still in development. By combining state-of-the-art animation techniques and technologies with EPs' creative expertise, WB Animation, and EPs promise their partnership will deliver a truly exceptional experience. The EPs promises to "reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue's gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters and intense action sequences all set in a visually striking world."