Alicia Silverstone Reveals Important New Project

Alicia Silverstone is breaking into podcasting as the new host of iHeartRadio’s The Real Heal. Produced by FRQNCY Media, the show is expected to cut through the noise and teach us how to truly heal according to iHeart’s description.

Silverstone will meet with various guests like Kevin Smith, parenting expert Dr. Laura Markham, restaurateur Pinky Cole each week as they openly tackle topics like self-love, nurturing children, ocean conservation, and more to explore health and healing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am super excited for the next step in my kind journey, hosting The Real Heal, a podcast dedicated to healing ourselves, our communities, and our planet, and inspiring healthy living,” the Clueless star said. “My personal focus on health and wellness has been empowering, allowing me to take care of myself and to use food as my medicine. Hosting this podcast is a natural extension of my own experiences as a long-time vegan, health advocate, wellness activist, author, and creator of myKind Organics, the first-ever line of clean vitamins. I am thrilled and humbled to welcome inspiring guests on the podcast every week, whose work I am so proud of, and with whom I will chat candidly about various topics and ideas that truly fill my heart.”

Silverstone posted a brief sneak peek of what’s to come on her Instagram page. “I can’t wait for everyone to hear The Real Heal when it premieres March 10th!! This podcast is dedicated to healing ourselves, our communities, and our planet (and to inspire healthy living, too!),” she wrote in the caption.

Premiering March 10, The Real Heal will be available on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard.