Netflix Renews ‘Alexa & Katie’ for Second Season

Just weeks after it debuted its first season, Netflix original series Alexa & Katie has been renewed for a second season.

On Monday, the streaming platform announced that its tween-centered sitcom, which debuted on March 23, would not end after a single season, but would instead be adding a sophomore season to the Netflix library, according to Deadline.

Starring Disney XD star Paris Berelc and newcomer Isabel May, the Netflix original series follows lifelong best friends Alexa & Katie as they prepare to enter the new and terrifying world of high school. They are forced to confront a crisis and deal with personal challenges that most teens don’t have to deal with as Alexa undergoes cancer treatment.

The series is created and executive produced by Heather Wordham, who will also serve as showrunner for Season 2.

Saved By The Bell star Tiffani Thiessen stars in the series as Lori, the determined and protective mother of Paris Berelc’s Alexa. The cast also includes Emery Kelly, Eddie Shin, Jolie Jenkins and Finn Carr.

Meanwhile, Netflix has been giving the axe to multiple series, the streaming platform most recently scrapping its original comedy series, Everything Sucks. The series followed two groups of high school misfits from the A/V club and a Drama club who collide in 1996 Oregon. It starred Peyton Kennedy, Jahi Winston, Patch Darragh, Claudine Mboligikpelani Nako, Sydney Sweeney, Elijah Stevenson, Quinn Liebling, and Rio Mangini.

Everything Sucks joins a list of one-and-done series at Netflix including prolific producer Chuck Lorre’s Kathy Bates pot comedy Disjointed, which wac cancelled after its initial two-season, 20-episode order was completed, Girlboss, Gypsy, and The Get Down.

When first announced, series creators Jones and Mohan described the series as a “quirky, funny coming-of-age story that follows two groups of high school misfits, an A/V club and a drama club who collide in 1996 Oregon.”

With 80’s period series like Stranger Things and GLOW proving to be big hits for the series, many thought moving forward to the 90’s would create similar results.

“Some of our favorite shows of all time — The Wonder Years, Happy Days, That 70s Show, Freaks and Geeks — looked back at bygone eras with 20 years of hindsight,” said Ben York Jones and Michael Mohan. “We think this is a great time to take a look back at high school and relive the fashion, music, and attitudes of the mid-’90’s the way we remember it. Not sensationalized, not watered down; but desperate, heartfelt, awkward, and exciting.”

Netflix doesn’t often report on viewership of its series, but the cancellation could be attributed to it not being as popular on social media or with users as some of its other offerings.