Alan Ritchson Reveals Big ‘Blue Mountain State’ Season 4 Update

As Alan Ritchson remains busy with Reacher, the actor has another project in the works. And he’s finally revealing an update on the long-awaited fourth season of Blue Mountain State.

Ritchson previously starred on the Spike sitcom for three seasons, from 2010 to 2011. It was announced in 2012 that the show wouldn’t be renewed but that didn’t stop people from still trying to make it happen. In 2016, The BMS Movie released thanks to a Kickstarter campaign and in 2024, it was reported that a revival of the series was in development, with Ritchson, Darin Brooks, and Chris Romano expected to return.

The series is now reportedly in the final stages at Amazon MGM Studios, and Ritchson has a positive update. While the actor was doing a press conference at the Daytona 500, he was asked about the status of Big Mountain State, as he not only stars in the show but serves as executive producer, and he calls the project “perfect.”

“We’re actually setting it up with Amazon,” Ritchson said via Deadline. “We are going to make a fourth season happen; I’m trying to work it into my schedule. Honestly, I think it’s going to be the best season of BMS we’ve ever had. It is so damn funny, and it’s perfect, the way we resurrect the characters and bring them into the way that things are now.”

Premiering in 2010, the sitcom centers on the titular fictitious university and its football team, the Mountain Goats. Although the series aired on Spike, it gained a cult following while streaming on Netflix, hence why a fourth season is finally being made 13 years after Season 3 and 8 years after the movie. Created by Eric Falconer and Chris Romano, the series also starred Page Kennedy, Sam Jones III, Ed Marinaro, Frankie Shaw, Gabrielle Dennis, Denise Richards, Rob Ramsay, Omari Newton, Kwasi Songui, James Cade, and Meghan Heffern.

Ritchson remains pretty busy, so it’s not surprising that he’s having a hard time fitting the show into his schedule. On top of Prime Video’s hit series Reacher, which is currently in its third season, with a Season 4 already on the way, he has several projects in the works. It might still be a while until Big Mountain State comes back, but at least it’s coming soon. The wait will be worth it.