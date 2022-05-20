Adam Sandler's 'Happy Gilmore' Returns to Netflix, Makes Huge Splash
Happy Gilmore is back on Netflix, and fans are eating it up. As of Friday, the Adam Sandler film is ranked No. 9 in Netflix's top 10 movies. At one point, Happy Gilmore was ranked No. 6, meaning that fans still love the film after it was first released in 1996.
As the synopsis states, Happy Gilmore is "a failed hockey player who can't seem to make it in the professional ranks. His girlfriend has left him and the IRS has seized his grandmother's house for her failure to pay back taxes. After Happy learns that his years in hockey have given him the ability to drive a golf ball an extraordinary distance, Happy enters the pro golf circuit in order to make enough money to pay off his grandmother's debt." Sandler stars as the title character and the rest of the cast include Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, Frances Bay, Carl Weathers, Allen Covert, Kevin Nealon and cameo appearances from Lee Trevino, Bob Barker, Verne Lundquist and Ben Stiller. The film has earned a 61% score on Rotten Tomatoes and earned $41. 2 million at the box office.
Memories
What was the first movie u ever seen @AdamSandler in??? It was Happy Gilmore for me. Just came across it @netflix n it bought back a lotta good childhood memories. That’s my fav movie by him ever. #Classic 🔥🔥🔥— MONTANAof300 (@MONTANAof300) May 14, 2022
One person said: "Happy Gilmore and The Waterboy is the s—...Adam Sandler one of the funniest white dudes to me."prevnext
Rain Delay Goals
Rain delay, no problem.
We have Happy Gilmore on the @netflix. #huskiesgolf #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/XxVKgnJESA— Aurora Golf (@Husky_Golf) May 12, 2022
Another person said: "It's been a rough couple of weeks but can we just take a moment to appreciate that Happy Gilmore is now on Netflix. We are all a little better off today for it."prevnext
Love the Fake Hand
It’s nice to see Happy Gilmore trending on Netflix. The fake hand bit gets me every time— al-Thighda/نرجس (@TheJistOfItAll) May 16, 2022
One Twitter user wrote: "My wife asks what new show can we watch on Netflix and I'm like well that's going to have to wait because I see Happy Gilmore, The Replacements, Harold and Kumar, and U.S. Marshals. You can't beat that lineup."prevnext
Made Day
Happy Gilmore on Netflix again. My day is made— Lucille Grandson (@iamjaykicks) May 14, 2022
One fan said: "OMG they put Forest Gump on Netflix and Happy Gilmore I'm so happy lol!!! But ima have to start with Happy Gilmore because I cannot be crying again watching Gup this early."prevnext
Thank You
Happy Gilmore is on Netflix— Carrie Bradshaw (@mxchexe) May 12, 2022
You’re welcome
One Twitter user announced: "THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!! I REAPEAT THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!! HAPPY GILMORE IS ON NETFLIX!!! Okay that's all have a good night."prevnext
Classic
happy Gilmore Is a classic another great one is little Nicky— RADIAL GAMING (@gaming_radial) May 14, 2022
One person revealed: "Netflix is still going down in flames, but I just checked the top 10 anyway. Forgetting Sarah Marshall was there and my favorite Adam Sandler movie, Happy Gilmore. Both are worth watching again."prevnext
About Time
About time they put Happy Gilmore back on Netflix— JCM (@jonahcmorales7) May 13, 2022
And this person wrote: "Those Classic Sandler movies are soooo good. They recently put Happy Gilmore on Netflix and I forgot how great it was."prev