Adam Sandler's 'Happy Gilmore' Returns to Netflix, Makes Huge Splash

Happy Gilmore is back on Netflix, and fans are eating it up. As of Friday, the Adam Sandler film is ranked No. 9 in Netflix's top 10 movies. At one point, Happy Gilmore was ranked No. 6, meaning that fans still love the film after it was first released in 1996.

As the synopsis states, Happy Gilmore is "a failed hockey player who can't seem to make it in the professional ranks. His girlfriend has left him and the IRS has seized his grandmother's house for her failure to pay back taxes. After Happy learns that his years in hockey have given him the ability to drive a golf ball an extraordinary distance, Happy enters the pro golf circuit in order to make enough money to pay off his grandmother's debt." Sandler stars as the title character and the rest of the cast include Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, Frances Bay, Carl Weathers, Allen Covert, Kevin Nealon and cameo appearances from Lee Trevino, Bob Barker, Verne Lundquist and Ben Stiller. The film has earned a 61% score on Rotten Tomatoes and earned $41. 2 million at the box office.