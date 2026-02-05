A Prime Video TV Show Was Quietly Canceled Late Last Year

A Prime Video show was quietly canceled late last year.

TV Insider reported on Dec. 12 that Amazon MGM Studios decided not to move forward with a fourth season of Leverage: Redemption.

The news came almost six months after the Season 3 finale dropped on Prime Video. A reason for the cancellation has not been revealed. Premiering in 2021, Leverage: Redemption was a sequel series to TNT’s Leverage, which ran for five seasons from 2008 to 2012. Original cast members Gina Bellman, Christian Kane, and Beth Riesgraf returned as series regulars, while Aldis Hodge was a special guest star. Noah Wyle and Aleyse Shannon were also part of the Redemption cast.

Christian Kane (Eliot Spencer), Gina Bellman (Sophie Devereaux), Noah Wyle (Harry Wilson), Aleyse Shannon (Breanna Casey). Credit: Sam Lothridge/Prime

In Leverage: Redemption, “the Leverage crew have watched as the rich and powerful continue to take what they want without consequence. Grifter Sophie Devereaux (Bellman), thief Parker (Riesgraf), hitter Eliot Spencer (Kane), and hacker Alec Hardison (Hodge) have watched the world change over the last eight years. Since their last job, it’s become easier–and sometimes legal–for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who gets in their way.”

“To address the changes in the world around them, the team finds new blood in Harry Wilson (Wyle), a corporate lawyer who is looking for redemption after realizing he’d been sitting on the wrong side of the table for his entire career,” the logline for the first season continued, “and Breanna Casey (Shannon), Hardison’s foster sister who has a knack for computers, robotics, and getting into trouble.”

Gina Bellman (Sophie Devereaux), Beth Riesgraf (Parker), Christian Kane (Eliot Spencer). Credit: Sam Lothridge/Prime

As for what could have happened in Season 4 following Season 3, which didn’t end on a cliffhanger as Parker went rogue, showrunner John Rogers told TV Insider, “I think if you had a fourth season, you would see a lot more about the sort of AI tech — the environmental damage that industrial AI does. I always research just in case about these small towns that have these giant bitcoin and AI factories built in them, and the sound and the noise and the power draws destroying these people’s lives.”

There also would have been some returns for fan-favorite characters, more backstory explorations, and much more. As previously mentioned, Season 3 did not end on a cliffhanger, which was good, but it was clear that there was still much more story to tell.