'A League of Their Own' Cast: Where Are They Now?

A League of Their Own was one of the popular sports films in the 1990s. The 1992 film is based on the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, and recently one of the members of the Rockford Peaches, Mary Pratt, died at the age of 101. She was in the league for five seasons and became one of the best pitchers. "It was in 1943 that I had the opportunity to become a member of the AAGPBL," Pratt wrote on the AAGPBL official website. "In June of that year, I was contacted by personnel in Chicago and flew out to Chicago after the close of school. I was met by Mr. Ken Sells, appointed by Mr. Philip Wrigley as President of the AAGPBL. I was escorted to Rockford and joined that team. That evening, Rockford was in the process of playing a league game at the 15th Ave. stadium. That was my introduction into the All-American and the start of five wonderful summers as a member of the league, 1943-47." A League of Their Own was directed by Penny Marshall and it starred Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Madonna and Lori Petty. The film was so successful, a TV series is currently in the works. Here's a look at where the cast is now after the film was released 28 years ago.

Tom Hanks Tom Hanks is making us feel better as only he can. via : https://t.co/mlKwe8hf9b via: https://t.co/mlKwe8hf9b pic.twitter.com/XZJFr3yixm — Extreme Floor Coatings, L.L.C. (@ExtremeFloorSTL) May 11, 2020 Tom Hanks, 63, played the role of Manager Jimmy Dugan. He was the most established star and he has only gotten bigger over the last 25 years. After A League of Their Own, Hanks won Academy Awards for his roles in Philadelphia and Forrest Gump. He has also starred in all four Toy Story Films and recently earned rave reviews for his role as Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

Geena Davis Geena Davis as Ivana Trump in #TrumpMovie #fantasy fantasy cast. pic.twitter.com/DcXuTAbGkp — TRUMP the Movie (@45theMovie) May 5, 2020 Geena Davis, 64, played the role of Dorothy "Dottie" Hinson, the catcher of the Rockford Peaches. Davis gained a lot of attention for her role in Thelma & Louise which was released a year before A League of Their Own. She has worked steadily ever since, starring in all three Stuart Little films and playing the role of President Mackenzie Allen in the TV series Commander in Chief. Davis was seen in the Netflix series GLOW last year.

Madonna Whos the Madonna of WWE? pic.twitter.com/uNxsmrir8s — 𝓡 *STREAMING SAY SO* (@boujeetamina) May 12, 2020 Madonna, 61, played the role of center fielder "All the Way" Mae Mordabito. At that time, Madonna was one of the top music artists in the world. She continues to make music today, releasing nine albums since A League of their Own hit the theatres. She has also been featured in additional films including Evita and Step Away. Madonna's most recent album, Madame X, was released last year.

Rosie O' Donnell Rosie O'Donnell advised Michael Cohen on 'pretty spicy' tell-all book about Trump https://t.co/ndGVTNakzC #News #RosieODonnell via @dcexaminer pic.twitter.com/do3SM4QkXO — Chris (@Chris_1791) May 11, 2020 Doris Murphy was played by Rosie O'Donnell. The 58-year old actress and comedian has been in numerous TV and film projects over the years including The Rosie O'Donnell Show from 1996-2002. She was also on The View from 2006-2007 and returned to the show in 2014. She is currently starring in the HBO miniseries I Know This Much Is True with Mark Ruffalo, Melissa Leo and Juliette Lewis.

Lori Petty lori petty y u always in prison 😂 pic.twitter.com/XFLe71KgVv — ° (@clr_vvn) May 7, 2020 Lori Petty, 56 played the role of pitcher Kit Keller. She starred in the film Tank Girl in 1995 and has appeared in various films and TV shows over the years. Petty had a recurring role on the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, appearing in 19 episodes.

Jon Lovitz @IanKarmel I just re-listened to the secondary Seinfeld characters draft (an all time classic) and wanted to know if anyone considered Jon Lovitz’s character. He’s in one episode, and is mentioned later as dying in a car wreck while adjusting his toupee. pic.twitter.com/h3wmRyDMQ3 — Andy (@andyjoeshow) May 9, 2020 Jon Lovitz, 62, was Ernie Capadinio, an AAGPBL scout. Known for his work on Saturday Night Live, Lovitz has starred in films such as The Benchwarmers, Grown Ups 2 and Mother's Day. Lovitz has also appeared in various TV shows including a return to Saturday Night Live earlier this year.