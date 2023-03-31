'80 for Brady' Gets Paramount+ Streaming Date





80 for Brady will be available on Paramount+ very soon. It was announced on Friday the football movie starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field will be released on the streaming service Tuesday, April 4, in the United States and Canada. The news comes nearly two months after 80 for Brady was released in theatres and made nearly $40 million at the box office.

In 80 for Brady, Tomlin, Fonda, Moreno and Field play four lifelong friends who travel to Houston to see Tom Brady play in Super Bowl LI and witness one of the greatest comebacks in sports history. Brady also stars in the film along with Billy Porter, Rob Corddry, Alex Moffat, Guy Fieri, Harry Hamlin, Bob Balaban, Glynn Turman, Sara Gilbert, Jimmy O.Yang, Ron Funches and Matt Lauria.

(Photo: Paramount)

"Age really doesn't matter when it comes to these four friends," producer Donna Gigliotti said. "They believe if you have the will, you can do anything. If you want to go the Super Bowl for the first time in your life at 80, do all kinds of crazy stuff you've never done, even inspire Tom Brady, you can do it. It's a wild ride that brings them closer together and more excited than ever about what's ahead."

Brady not only stars in 80 for Brady, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback is also a producer. "This story centers around things I really care about," Brady explained. "Football aside, it's about relationships, overcoming adversity, and having the resiliency and imagination to make things happen in your life. These ladies embody that as much as any athlete. And to be able to tell this story with these screen icons has been an amazing experience. They are the G.O.A.T.S at what they do, and it's been a treat for me to see them in action bringing this story to life with all their charisma and humor."

In Super Bowl LI, Brady and the New England Patriots were down 28-3 against the Atlanta Falcons late in the third quarter. But the team rallied and won 34-28 in overtime, which gave Brady and the Patriots their fifth Super Bowl win. Brady would go on to win two more Super Bowls (one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) before retiring from the NFL in February.