'80 for Brady' Star Sally Field Details Spicy Wings Eating Contest in Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Clip

Sally Field is giving fans the inside scoop on her big scene in 80 for Brady. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the 76-year-old actress talking about her competing in a spicy wing eating contest in the movie. In the clip, Field talked about how she wanted her character, Betty, to always be around food in the movie because she was hungry. Field's co-star, Rita Moreno, talked about how much preparation Field puts into her character, while another co-star, Guy Fieri, said he was just trying to keep it together while working with the two-time Academy Award winner.

The clip is taken from the special features available on the digital release (Mar. 7). The Blu-ray and DVD versions of 80 for Brady will be released on May 2. There is a total of 45 minutes of behind-the-scenes interviews with the cast and crew. Field, Moreno and Fieri star in the movie along with Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Billy Porter, Patton Oswalt, Jimmy O. Yang, Harry Hamlin and Tom Brady.

While speaking to PEOPLE, Field talked about Brady as an actor. "He was lovely," she said. "He just was Tom Brady. He was a completely lovely human. He told me, 'I'm so nervous.' He felt like he didn't know where to put his feet. But he was a natural. Athletes get the same kind of adrenaline, except most actors aren't worried that their limbs will be ripped off."

Field also talked about Brady's NFL career. "I'm a little worried about Tom this year, I must say. I know he wanted one more year, but I think he'll probably be back for another because I don't think he's happy with this year," Field said during the interview with took place in December. "But that's my feeling."

"Even though every once in a while there's a game, and I've been watching him. Every once in a while, I'm going, 'Oh no, no.' And then he does his Tom Brady Thing, which this magic takes over," she continues. "I am like, 'How was that possible? How did you do that? You were behind, the team was behind. There was no way you're going to win.' And there's like 10 seconds to go, bing, bang, boom, done. Won."