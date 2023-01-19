'80 for Brady' Star Harry Hamlin Explains Why New Movie 'Will Not Disappoint' (Exclusive)

80 for Brady will be released on Feb. 3 and stars Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. But there is another legendary actor that is featured in the sports comedy film. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Harry Hamiln talked about working on 80 for Brady and his reaction when he saw the movie for the first time.

"Well, I mean, the cast: Sally Field, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Tom Brady. Come on," Hamlin exclusively told PopCulture in December. "That was an amazing ... Yeah, and I saw it last week. I saw the finished product, and it delivers, man. It will not disappoint, that movie. It will not disappoint."

As the official synopsis states, "80 for Brady is inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play." It's not clear what Hamlin's role is in 80 for Brady, but based on the official trailer, his character seems to be the love interest for Jane Fonda's character. The film also stars Billy Porter, Rob Corddry, Alex Moffat, Guy Fieri, Bob Balaban, Glynn Turman, Sara Gilbert, Jimmy O. Yang, Ron Funches and Matt Lauria. Former New England Patriots stars Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman also appear in the movie.

The true story based on the film includes five friends who made up the "Over 80 for Brady" fan club. The friends have known each other for 70 years and came together after becoming widows, according to CBS News Sunday Morning (per PEOPLE). One of their grandsons works in Hollywood and decided to pitch the idea as a movie, and Brady jumped at the opportunity to create the film. The five women who made up the club are Elaine St. Martin, Betty Pensavalle and their three other friends, Anita, Pat and Claire. The group is still active as it consists of St. Martin and Pensavalle who are 95 and 94 respectively. Claire has died, and Anita and Pat are living in an assisted living facility.