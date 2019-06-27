8 Shows Netflix Just Canceled

With more and more shows being churned out by Netflix, it’s no coincidence that several aren’t making it past their first few seasons, if they make it past one at all. Among popular shows canceled lately are Chambers, One Day at a Time and Friends From College and many more — all of which outraged subscribers of the streaming giant.

Continue on to see the latest shows to be canceled from Netflix in recent weeks and months.

‘Chambers’

Chambers, the supernatural horror series canceled earlier this month, premiered in April and featured an all-star cast including Uma Thurman, Tony Goldwyn, Sivan Alyra Rose and Marcus LaVoi.

After having a heart attack, a teenager gets a heart transplant to survive. She subsequently becomes consumed by the mystery surrounding her life-saving heart. As she gets closer to uncovering the truth about her donor’s sudden death, she begins to take on the characteristics of the deceased donor, including some that are troublingly sinister. Creator Leah Rachel described the series as “a psychological horror story that explores the different ways we metabolize trauma.”

The first (and only) season is available to stream on Netflix.

‘One Day at a Time’

Fans were outraged after One Day at a Time was canceled in March following its third season, although Netflix defended its decision to axe the sitcom, which followed three generations of a Cuban-American family.

“We spent several weeks trying to find a way to make another season work but in the end simply not enough people watched to justify another season,” a correspondent for Netflix wrote via the streaming service’s official Twitter account.

Many fans are still clinging to hope that the critically acclaimed series gets a return at a different venue, like CBS All Access. It’s a good thing they have hope too, the show will be making a return on Pop thanks to the online campaign.

All three seasons of One Day at a Time are available to stream on Netflix.

‘Santa Clarita Diet’

Santa Clarita Diet fans swarmed Netflix in April saying they were “sick to death” of cancellations following the news that the Drew Barrymore-led show would end after its third season.

“Netflix took a chance on this odd show and for that we will always be grateful,” co-creators Victor Fresco and Tracy Katsky said in a statement. “They were supportive, ever positive, and appreciative of our work. Until about noon today.”

The streaming service did not explain its decision to cancel the zombie comedy series, which was part of the reason fans are so upset about the decision.

Seasons 1 through 3 are available to stream on Netflix now.

‘The Punisher’

Although fans may not have been as shocked when learning of The Punisher‘s cancellation, considering the streaming giant’s five-year partnership with Marvel was reaching its end, they were just as distraught by the end of the show in February.

Series star Jon Bernthal posted a somber message to fans bidding Frank Castle farewell.

“To all who have served. All who know loss. All who love and understand Frank and his pain. It has been an honor to walk in his boots. I’m endlessly grateful to the comic fans and the men and women of the Armed Services and law enforcement community who Frank means so much to. Thank you to the USMC and all the wonderful soldiers who trained me. Go Hard. Be safe,” Bernthal wrote on Instagram.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Punisher are available to stream on Netflix.

‘Jessica Jones’

Similar to The Punisher, Jessica Jones was canceled upon the end of Netflix and Marvel’s partnership, which coincides with the launch of Disney+, a dedicated streaming service from Marvel’s parent company Disney.

Although Jessica Jones will not be returning to Netflix, series star Krysten Ritter said she’d be more than happy to return to her character, writing on Twitter that she would play Jessica Jones again “in a HEARTBEAT – she’s the coolest character ever and I love her! Hey, you never know what the future holds.”

However, Ritter also admitted to TV Line that she doesn’t think she’ll get the chance to play her again. “Do I think I’ll play her again? I don’t think so,” Ritter said. “I feel like I’ve played her, you know? I feel really good about it. I feel good about closing the door.”

All three seasons of Jessica Jones are streaming on Netflix.

‘Friends From College’

Although Friends From College was stacked with an all-star cast like Keegan Michael Key, Colbie Smulders, Fred Savage, Billy Eichner and Nat Faxon as — you guessed it — old friends from college, the series was canceled within just weeks of the release of season 2 earlier this year.

The news was announced by series creator Nicholas Stoller, who took to Twitter in February to write, “Friends From College will not be returning for a third season. Thanks to everyone who watched it. Happy Presidents’ Day!”

Both seasons of Friends From College are available to stream on Netflix.

‘Nightflyers’

Nightflyers, which was co-produced by Netflix, was based on Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin’s science fiction novella, but was canceled by its US network SyFy in February after just one series. The cancellation was therefore not a Netflix decision, despite the show airing on the service in the UK. It’s unclear as of yet whether Netflix will opt to pick it up for further episodes.

‘American Vandal’

The surprisingly affecting comedy with a very silly premise will not be returning for a third outing.

“We’re very grateful to the creators, writers, cast and crew for bringing their innovative comedy to Netflix, and to the fans and critics who embraced its unique and unconventional humor” Netflix said in a statement in October.

Fans were quite surprised by the news, as the series had received massive acclaim from critics and fans alike.

Seasons 1 and 2 of American Vandal are available to stream on Netflix.