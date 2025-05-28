5 Stars Who Were on ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and We Never Realized It

Over the course of its six-season run on Hulu, The Handmaid’s Tale welcomed a few familiar faces to the world of Gilead.

Based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel of the same name, the show was set in a dystopian future where the Republic of Gilead has overtaken the U.S. government and fertile women known as handmaids are forced to have children for the ruling class.

Among a cast led by Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne and also featuring Yvonne Strahovski, Madeline Brewer, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, and Bradley Whitford, among others, the Hulu original series also featured a roster of well-known stars who made brief but significant appearances on the show, from brief cameos to guest starring roles.

Margaret Atwood

Photo Credit: George Kraychyk/Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale is based on Atwood’s novel of the same name, which much of the first season pulling directly from the book, and so it’s unsurprising that the author herself made a brief cameo in the show.

Atwood appeared in the series premiere, “Offred,” an episode that introduced viewers to life under Gilead rule and to June, one of the many handmaids living in the oppressive society. Atwood made her cameo in one of the episode’s most poignant scenes as Aunt Lydia forced the handmaid’s at the Red Center to blame Janine for her own sexual assault years earlier. When June refused to participate, an Aunt, portrayed by Atwood, stood behind her and slapped her on the cheek to force her to comply.

Oprah Winfrey

Among the more subtle cameos in the show was that of Oprah Winfrey. Although the media mogul never made an onscreen appearance, her voice was heard in Season 2, Episode 11, “Holly,” as a pregnant June is left abandoned in the snow and contemplates driving a car away. As she sits in the car, the radio comes on, with Winfrey’s voice “broadcasting from somewhere in the great white north” as she offers a update on world affairs, particularly those with Gilead, ad plays Bruce Springsteen’s “Hungry Heart.”

“We’d heard Oprah was a fan of the show, and had a story idea, and thought, wouldn’t it be wonderful if … So we asked and she said yes, and it was a lovely, easy process,” creator Bruce Miller told The Hollywood Reporter of Winfrey’s cameo. “The radio segment she recorded was inspired by the free radio of the Allies from World War II. It was an absolute honor to have Oprah featured on the show, and especially thrilling as she was the one who presented us with the Emmy last year.”

John Carroll Lynch

Photo Credit: Hulu

John Carroll Lynch may be a reputed character actor best known for his roles in shows such as Fargo, The Drew Carey Show, American Horror Story, and more, but amid that impressive roster of credits is a one-off appearance on The Handmaid’s Tale.

The famed actor starred in Season 2, Episode 2,” Unwomen,” as Dan, a college professor and Emily’s supervisor in the time before Gilead rose to power. His character is seen through flashbacks from Emily’s life before she was a handmaid, with Dan, a gay man, warning her that Gilead wouldn’t tolerate same-sex relationships should the totalitarian regime rise to power. In a tragic ending for his character, Emily finds him hanging above a homophobic slur spray-painted on the ground.

Christopher Meloni

Photo Credit: Hulu

Christopher Meloni traded in his badge and the streets of New York City for the high-rank of a Commander in Gilead. The Law & Order star took on the role of Commander George Winslow in four episodes of Season 3 in 2019 – “Household,” “Under His Eye,” “Bear Witness,” and “Liars.”

One of the most imposing commanders introduced in the show, Winslow is a High Commander who lives in Washington, D.C. with his wife Olivia and their 12 children, all of whom are the children of their handmaids. He is introduced into the show as the Waterfords, as well as their handmaid, June/aka Offred, travel to D.C. amid their plight to have baby Nicole returned to Gilead from Canada.

Sydney Sweeney

Photo Credit:: George Kraychyk/Hulu

Before her breakout role as Cassie Howard on Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney guest starred as an ill-fated teenager living in Gilead in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2. Her character, Eden, is just 15 when she is assigned to Nick as a child-bride. Although she eagerly accepts her new role as a wife, Eden initially introduced as a steadfast believer in Gilead’s customs, her faith waivers due to Nick’s aloofness in their marriage and her growing romance with another man, leading to a tragic story for such a young character.

Sweeney recurred in seven episodes of the show in 2018 – “Seeds,” “First Blood,” “After,” “Women’s Work,” “Smart Power,” “The Last Ceremony,” and “Postpartum.”