3 Best Movies/Specials Disney+ Just Added for June 2025

Here are the three best movies and specials Disney+ has added for the month of June.

Ocean with David Attenborough

The world’s leading natural historian is back again with another astounding documentary. Official Synopsis: “David Attenborough draws on a lifetime of experience to reveal Earth’s most spectacular underwater habitats, showing that we’re in the greatest age of Ocean discovery and highlighting its vital importance. While exposing the Ocean’s biggest challenges, Attenborough’s message is one of hope: the opportunity for marine life recovery on an unprecedented scale is within reach.

Sally

Sally Ride was the first American woman in space, but she hid that she was LGBTQ+ until her death. Now, her partner of 27 years comes forward to tell their story. Official Synopsis: “Sally Ride became the first American woman to blast off into space, but beneath her unflappable composure, she carried a secret. Revealing the romance and sacrifices of their 27 years together, Sally’s life partner, Tam O’Shaughnessy, tells the full story of this complicated and iconic astronaut for the first time. Sally is directed by Emmy® Award-winning filmmaker Cristina Costantini.”

Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical

With the success of Frozen, it stands to reason that it’d become a Broadway musical eventually, right? Official Synopsis: “This is the story you know and love as you have never seen it before. Disney’s “Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical” is an awe-inspiring production which brings the magic, music, and spectacle of the hit movie to the stage, with thrilling surprises and astonishing special effects. Enjoy twelve new songs written especially for the musical alongside classics, such as “For the First Time in Forever,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and “Let it Go.””