2025 SAG Awards Suffer Big Glitches on Netflix

Netflix is catching some heat online for their sloppy production of this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards. The ceremony was full of gaffes, miscues, technical glitches, and more.

Perhaps the most glaring mistake was during Jane Fonda‘s acceptance of the Life Achievement Award. The microphone initially was unable to project the 87-year-old actress’s voice before making several strange noises. Her speech was then interrupted by a voiceover declaring “Here at the 31st…” before being cut off. Fonda, ever the professional, incorporated the mishap into her speech.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Relive Jane Fonda's unforgettable Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech. #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/S0DmD6zzjd — Netflix (@netflix) February 24, 2025

“SAG-AFTRA is different than most other unions,” she said. “Because us, the workers, we actors, we don’t manufacture anything tangible. What we create is empathy. Our job is to understand another human so profoundly that we can touch their souls. We know why they do what they do. We feel their joys and their pains.”

Then the unfortunate voiceover gaff occurred, and Fonda said, “And I can conjure up voices!” to audience laughter.

Another mishap included Timothée Chalamet messing up while presenting and then declaring “I should have done a rehearsal.” (Chalamet later won Best Actor at the ceremony.) Martin Short won for Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series, but the presenter seemed unaware that he was not in attendance (after a recent COVID diagnosis) and stood awkwardly on stage for a long pause.

One user on Twitter/X posted: “Is it just me or is this sag awards more of a technical mess than the normal award show blunders. It’s like they didn’t do a dry run of anything and a bunch of teens are at the switchboard.” Another referred to it as a “technical s–tshow.”

the sag awards this year is one of the worst produced award shows i’ve seen. feels like it was put together in 10 minutes — 🌗 (@photonblasters) February 24, 2025

One user said “Jokes not hitting…..cues being missed…..camera crew walking into the frame……not a single rehearsal was attended.” Yet another user stated that whoever produced this year’s awards should be “demoted, sacked or replaced.”

Netflix also drew ire for their poor production of this year’s Christmas Day NFL game. Here’s hoping they figure it out soon, for all of our sakes.