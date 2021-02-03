Chadwick Boseman Earns Posthumous Golden Globe Nomination for Netflix's 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Chadwick Boseman on Tuesday earned a posthumous Golden Globes nomination for his role in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, his final acting credit before his August 2020 death. The late actor, who died following a three-year-long battle with colon cancer, was nominated for best actor in a drama film, according to the Los Angeles Times. He is nominated in the category alongside Gary Oldman for Mank, Anthony Hopkins for The Father, Tahar Rahim for The Mauritanian, and Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal. Debuting on the streaming giant in December, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is the streamer's adaptation of August Wilson's play. Set in 1927 Chicago, the star-studded film follows Chicago musicians embroiled in conflict and tensions between the legendary performer and title character and her white manager as music rights become a major breaking point. Boseman starred as Levee, a gifted but troubled trumpet player. The film also stars Colman Domingo, Taylour Paige, and Viola Davis, who received a Golden Globes nomination for best actress in a drama. Boseman's posthumous nomination marked both a celebratory and emotional moment for fans, who continued to mourn his loss months after his death. As Tuesday's nominations were revealed and Boseman's name was read, many took to social media to react. Some of those responses are below.

If you haven't seen Chadwick Boseman's final performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, then stole everything and head over to @netflix NOW. Masterpiece. #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/3Butpep0LS — Loud & Aggressive (@Nixie) February 3, 2021 Along with taking on the role of T'Challa in Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, Boseman is also known for his roles in Marshall, Da 5 Bloods, and 42.

i'm sad Chadwick isn't here to get his flowers for this role. he was amazing, as usual! https://t.co/dKrfVlurUi — 🦂✨☀️ (@kasandra_alexis) February 3, 2021 Ahead of the debut of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, the movie's director, George C. Wolfe, revealed that the film was emotional for Boseman, who cried on set during one scene in particular. The scene involved his character battling Colman Domingo's Cutler for being a man of faith, their back-and-forth ending with an emotional monologue that sees Levee looking up to the skies and challenging "Cutler's God."

#WakandaForever https://t.co/CgaClMLykL — Sagar Binjola (@Scooby_Doo001) February 3, 2021 Speaking of the moment, Cutler said they were "doing it in a very casual way, and I assumed that when Levee got to the big speech that Chadwick was going to stop. But he didn't stop. He kept going, and Levee took over—it was raw and explosive." Cutler said afterwards, Boseman "just started to sob, and Colman hugged him, and then Chadwick's girlfriend basically picked him up."

Congratulations to the late Chadwick Boseman on his #GoldenGlobes nomination announced this morning for Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/TtOu8mPmvH — Jeff Conway (@jeffconway) February 3, 2021 Domingo at the time also reflected on working with Boseman. He said, "I could tell with Chad sometimes, he had something on his mind. He'd walk into a room and he wouldn't speak to anyone." At one point, Domingo jokingly confronted the actor by saying, "Oh, you're just not going to say hi to anybody?"